Bucknell University





LEWISBURG, Pa.-The Bucknell Bison men's track and field team will host one of the largest and most prestigious competitions in the East this weekend. More than 130 collegiate programs and clubs will descend on Lewisburg to compete in the Bison Outdoor Classic. It is a three-day extravaganza and should not be missed by any athletics fanatic. The Bucknell Bison men's track and field team will host one of the largest and most prestigious competitions in the East this weekend. More than 130 collegiate programs and clubs will descend on Lewisburg to compete in the Bison Outdoor Classic. It is a three-day extravaganza and should not be missed by any athletics fanatic. Live results| Live stream |Meeting information|Schedule of events What: Bison Outdoor Classic

Where: Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium and West Fields Throwing Area-Lewisburg, Pa.

When: Friday-Sunday April 12-14, 2024 Carnival atmosphere The campus is buzzing with the amount of activity and fans. So make sure you arrive early to secure a premium parking space. The event impacts the Lewisburg region, with the number of student-athletes, their families and fans providing a substantial boost to the local economy. Last year's Bison Outdoor Classic Robert Feeney finished second in the hammer throw, throwing the instrument a distance of 189-8. His throw landed sixth all-time in Bucknell history.

finished second in the hammer throw, throwing the instrument a distance of 189-8. His throw landed sixth all-time in Bucknell history. Ethan Wolford Tuffy improved on his ninth all-time in Bucknell history in the 400-meter dash by running a time of 48.15. The speed placed him seventh in the event

improved on his ninth all-time in Bucknell history in the 400-meter dash by running a time of 48.15. The speed placed him seventh in the event The high jump was witnessed Tristan An place sixth on a score of 6-6. He narrowly missed inclusion in the Bucknell record books.

place sixth on a score of 6-6. He narrowly missed inclusion in the Bucknell record books. The Bison placed two teams in the top 10 of the 4×400-meter relay. The “B” foursome of Sam Coughlin , Matthew Perello , Franco Perinotti And Brayden Young took eighth place in a time of 3:18.44. The “A” quartet of Zacharias Jelinek , Colby Belczyk , Alex Simpson And Seth Hoffritz finished ninth behind them in a time of 3:19.48. Last time out (colonial relays) Bucknell won the Colonial Relays, scoring 121 points, topping host team William & Mary by five points.

The discus throwers scored 15 points. Braden Stryker won the event with an impressive toss of 154-6. He cashed in ten points for the Bison. Stryker finished third in the Field MVP race with his 14 overall points. Robert Lerner added five runs on his fourth toss of 151-2.

won the event with an impressive toss of 154-6. He cashed in ten points for the Bison. Stryker finished third in the Field MVP race with his 14 overall points. added five runs on his fourth toss of 151-2. Luke Williams conquered the pole vault on a15-0 . clearance. The first-year jumper brought home ten points in addition to his golden placement.

conquered the pole vault on a15-0 . clearance. The first-year jumper brought home ten points in addition to his golden placement. The 6000 meter relay quartet of Jayson Harmer , Henry Didden , Ben Santos And Christian Cadmus earned silver and eight points with their time of 16:13.12. Next one The Bison stay home next weekend for the Bucknell Team Classic on April 20.

