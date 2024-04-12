The men's and women's running track is ready for the Friar Invitational





PROVIDENCE, RI The Providence College men's and women's track and field teams will host the Friar Invitational on Friday, April 12 at 5 p.m. Ray Treacy Track at Hendricken Field in Providence, RI LIVE STREAM:https://www.flotrack.org/events/12371436-2024-friar-invitational LIVE RESULTS:https://lancertiming.com/ Athlete Event Event start time PC record holder Nicole Borowiec will face stiff competition from the Syracuse duo of Schechter and Fox. Women's 100 meters hurdles 4:45 PM Joseph Emanuel of Syracuse comes in as the top seed with a time of 14.16. Men's 110 meters hurdles 4:50 PM Will Rainey will compete against URI's Cooper Mitchell. Men's 400 meters hurdles 5:00 PM Boston College's Anna Sonsini is the top seed, followed by Syracuse's Olivia Garner. Women's 100 meters 5:10 PM Colin Kravitz from BC comes in with a start time of 10:70 and leads the event. Men's 100 meters 5:15 PM Alex and Maeve O'Neill will make their season debut in the 400 meters. Women's 400 meters 5:20 PM Brett Lehman is the top seed. Men's 400 meters 5:28 PM Kimberley May will try to break her own school record with the help of pacers Alex and Maeve O'Neill . Women's 800 meters 5:38 PM Redshirt senior Josh Lewin will face very good competition from the UConn and URI athletes. Men's 800 meters 5:58 PM Top competitor Anna Sonsini of BC will face stiff competition with Kaleia Arrington of Syracuse. 200 meters ladies 6:34 PM BC duo Kravitz and McQuide come in as the top two seeds. Men's 200 meters 6:42 PM Northeastern has the top two entries in this event. Tessa Hunt will try to improve her seed time for the first round of NCAAs. Women's Mile 6:55 PM Northeastern's Benjamin Godish comes in with a starting time of 3:57.43, but will face Stony Brook's Collin Gilstrap. Men's mile 7:15 PM All American Annabelle Oostman makes her seasonal debut. 3,000 meters Steeplechase ladies 8:00 pm Northeastern's Kyle Sarney will compete as the top seed, followed by UConn's Lepore and Cawley. Men's 3,000 meters Steeplechase 8:20 PM NCAA leader in the 1,500 meters, Shannon Flockhart will attempt to run a major personal record with the help of her teammate Kim May. Women's 3,000 meters 8:35 PM Abdel Laadjel enters the event as the top seed, but can expect tough competition from the Stonybrook duo of Henderson and Santos. Men's 3,000 meters 8:50 PM Laura Mooney is challenged by top seed Abigail Hassman of Northeastern. Women's 5,000 meters 9:00 am Shane Coffey will try to break 14 minutes after his big personal best in the 10,000 meters at the Raleigh Relays Men's 5,000 meters 9:20 p.m Field events Jon Mignacca will compete in the men's high jump. Women's high jump, men's high jump 5:00 PM Nick Ventura will compete in the men's triple jump. Men's triple jump 5:00 PM For more information about Providence College's men's and women's track and field teams, follow @FriarsXCTrack on Twitter and Instagram. -GO FRIARS!-

