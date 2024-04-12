What do the early RSVPs for G-Day look like?





This Sentells Intel representative Football Recruitment in Georgia has the latest news on the expected guests who have confirmed they will be in Athens for G-Day this weekend. Red team. Black team. The Georgia Bulldogs will put the ball down Saturday and show the world the 15th and final spring training for the nation's top college football program. When that happens, there will be recruits in the stands in the West End area. But that also means the cameras will be focused on those talented prospects as they walk down the stands to Dooley Field to watch the current Bulldogs warm up. The number of five-stars may be slightly fewer than at previous G-Days, but there will still be some impressive guests. Let's take a look at the recruits that DawgNation has been able to confirm will be coming to Dooley Field to watch the first appearance of the 2024 Georgia football team. Class Name Rankings Status 2025 5-star Justus Terry (Manchester, Georgia) No. 2 DT/no. 8 overall USC obligation 2025 5-star Elyiss Williams (Kingsland, Georgia) No. 1 TE / #20 UGA obligation 2025 5-star Dijon Lee Jr. (Mission Viejo, CA) No. 5 CB / No. 24 Undecided 2025 4-star Eric Winters (Enterprise, AL) No. 8 S / No. 80 Undecided 2025 4-star Travis Smith Jr. (Atlanta, Georgia) No. 13 WR / No. 114 Undecided 2025 4-star Darren Ikinnagbon (Hillside, NJ) No. 13 DL / no. 155 Undecided 2025 4-star Mason Short (Evans, GA) No. 8 IOL / No. 178 UGA obligation 2025 4-star Ethan Barbour (Milton, Georgia) No. 7 TE / no. 180 UGA obligation 2026 5-star Jared Curtis (Nashville, Tennessee) No. 1 QB / No. 9 UGA obligation 2026 5-star Ekene Ogboko (Garner, NC) No. 3 OT/No. 15 Undecided 2026 4-star Leo Delaney (Charlotte, NC) No. 2 IOL/no. 51 Undecided 2026 4-star Nassir McCoy (Buford, Georgia) No. 22 S/no. 239 Undecided 2027 Unranked David Jacobs Jr. (Roswell, GA) Not ranked Undecided Did you know that the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to view and download it. Sentells Intel: Key Takeaways from the 2024 G-Day Guest List Let's organize this list differently than previous posts on the game day attendance list. Most important visitor: 5-star DL Justus Terry Since his abrupt transfer to USC earlier this year, the Dawgs have been in chase mode in a recruiting race they should feel they can still win. And should win. If Terry comes in on Friday and stays for the game on Saturday, that will be another big plus. The commitment that will be hardest to maintain along the way: 5-star TE engage Elyiss Williams Georgia is known for its defensive prowess. That's what Todd Hartley did with Williams here on the recruiting trail. I try to protect that promise. Miami, among others, comes after the No. 1 TE in the country. This visit is important to reinforce the good feelings Williams has always had about being in Athens and playing for Hartley. It's also helpful that the other TE in Georgia's class (Ethan Barbour) is in town. Georgia needs this to be a great weekend. The most intriguing G-Day guest in my book: 2026 5-star OT Ekene Ogboko We started hearing a lot about Ogboko when his older brother Nnamdi committed to UGA in the 2024 cycle. The family story behind these two is fascinating. Ekene is already taller than his brother on the height chart. The 6-foot-4 rising junior OT already weighs 285 pounds. He is already considered the nation's No. 3 OT for 2026. Best peer recruiter at hand: 4-star TE Ethan Barbour That's Barbor. Simple. The UGA commit will get the honor here for every home game he attends this season. Barbour even has a competition with current RB commit Bo Walker to see how many recruits they can help send or pull to commit to the G. Who is the big QB target? 5-star Jared Curtis It wouldn't be G-Day without a prospect raising the pulse on the future of Mike Bobo's room. Luckily, the Dawgs have already locked up the nation's No. 1 QB for 2026 in Curtis. The Nashville native has halted his recruitment. Bobo has a real asset here. Curtis' mother, Barbara, absolutely loves the Dawgs and it was her dream all along to see him at UGA. The most important function group on G-Day: EDGE OLB's Wolfpack coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe welcomes back two players in 2025 4-star Darren Ikinnagbon and future 5-star (and UGA legacy) David Jacobs Jr. in 2027, who they would like to see become Dawgs one day. The Bulldogs went heavy at that spot in the 2023 cycle (three All-Americans) and had trouble recruiting elite targets in 2024. This class will solidify that space. Class of 2026 5-star EDGE Jordan Carter was also initially scheduled to attend G-Day on Saturday, but he told me this week that he won't be making up this weekend. Don't forget him: 4-star WR Travis Smith Jr. This particular visit, like that of Ikinnagbon, has been planned for a long time. Smith's importance to the potential WR group in this class cannot be understated. Momentum is recruiting: Ikinnagbon, Lee, McCoy and Smith These are the recruits that Georgia seems to be in demand. The Dawgs are in a strong position for these goals and a great G-Day attendance with an enthusiastic crowd and good vibes from the staff can lay the foundation for bigger things to come. It's a little too early to list Jacobs as a 2027 recruit here, but that could soon become the case here sooner or later. The only recruit UGA is in real contention for: Winters The nation's No. 8 safety could be a linebacker for UGA if he chooses the Dawgs. That said, the Bulldogs will have a real battle ahead of them to pry the athletic Alabama native away from his home state of Auburn. Be on the lookout to see: Georgias 2024 signees yet to enroll UGA enrolled 22 members of their high school class of 2024 early in January, but there were still six future Dawgs who had to complete their full senior years. Expect four-star DL Justin Greene and four-star OL Marcus Harrison in Athens this weekend. Hope not: A surprise visit from five-star QB Julian Ju Ju Lewis While I'm sure this would be the G-day recruiting headline people would want to see, that's not likely. I'm told Lewis and his family are not planning any college visits this weekend. The best possible outcome for this weekend's visits: Georgia is just Georgia There's no 93KDay or a Kirby Smart call to action to fill the stands. Georgia just has to be Georgia this weekend. That shows all these recruits why there are more Natties on the way and why all the national college football media consider Smart to be the best coach in the sport and that the Dawgs have the top program in the country. Here's the recipe for a great result this weekend: 1) Terry realizes his move to USC was abrupt and realizes why he can't wait to be a Dawg again. It doesn't have to be an immediate step, but the seeds for future change are being planted. 2) Georgia solidifies Williams' commitment on the trip. 3) The Dawgs have two or three other big names on the roster. Arguably, there's no place they'd rather play college football than Smart in front of that crowd at Sanford Stadium. That doesn't have to be an immediate decision, but we've heard from many top targets in the past that they already knew UGA was the right choice when they were on G-Day. Want to see more on the weekend visitor list. Watch this week's episode of Before the Hedges below. Have you already subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel? If so, you'll see special 1-on-1 content with key 2025 prospects such as Ethan Barbour, Julian Lewis, Travis Smith Jr. and David Sanders Jr. SENTELLS INTEL (check out recent Georgia football recruiting articles)

