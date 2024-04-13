Celebrini wins Hobey Baker Award as top NCAA men's hockey player





Celebrini helped Boston University reach the Frozen Four, where it lost 2-1 in overtime to the University of Denver in a national semifinal on Thursday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Boston College defeated Michigan 4-0 in the other semifinal. “He's a special player and he belongs in that special category because he can excel in any environment and any situation he's in and that's hard to do as a 17-year-old,” Central Scouting director Dan Marr said. Central Scouting's John Williams said Celebrini (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) has an all-around game that could allow him to make an impact in the NHL, similar to former Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews. “As a 17-year-old, they're similar size and they're similar in terms of their ability to play the full 60-yard game,” Williams said. “For him to step in and do what he did is phenomenal, so he deserves all the credit he gets.” Gauthier was selected by the Philadelphia Flyers with the No. 5 pick of the 2022 NHL Draft and was traded to the Ducks on January 8 for defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The 20-year-old leads NCAA players with 38 goals in 40 games and is second among NCAA players with 65 points. Blake was selected by the Hurricanes in the fourth round (No. 109) of the 2021 NHL Draft. The 20-year-old is fourth in the NCAA with 60 points (22 goals, 38 assists) in 40 games for North Dakota, which was defeated by Michigan was eliminated in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. He signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Hurricanes on Wednesday. Adam Fantilli of the University of Michigan, now with the Columbus Blue Jackets, won the Hobey Baker Award last season. NHL.com independent correspondent Jessi Pierce contributed to this report

