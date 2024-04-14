University of Mississippi – Ole Miss Athletics





OXFORD, ma'am. Ole Miss Football ended the spring with a bang, gathering for its annual spring game with a twist for 2024 with the inaugural running of the Grove Bowl Games from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium and Jerry Hollingsworth Field on Saturday afternoon. Ole Miss Football ended the spring with a bang, gathering for its annual spring game with a twist for 2024 with the inaugural running of the Grove Bowl Games from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium and Jerry Hollingsworth Field on Saturday afternoon. The Red and Navy teams faced off in a dunk contest, 7-on-7, tug-of-war, a hot dog eating contest and a Grove Bowl Gauntlet, as Red came away with the narrow victory at 71-70. The Rebels switched to the hardwood and started with a dunk contest on Saturday Brandon Turnage and the Red Team took home bragging rights, opening an early lead at 21-0. BRANDON TURNOVER. NO COMMENTS. /@bturnage1k | SECN+ pic.twitter.com/Gem5xFmfMz Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) April 13, 2024 In the first of four quarters of 7-on-7, Red struck first and scored a touchdown with Walker Howard connect with Austin Acton to extend the lead to 27-0. While Rood and Navy faced off in five rounds of tug-of-war, Rood's dominance continued with a first-round win, which added four points to the score, 31-0. Navy broke through during the second round, earning the first points of the day while trailing 31-4. Red reasserted themselves in round three, adding four more points to make the score 35-4. Navy claimed round four to force a decisive round five in the tug-of-war, with a score of 35-8. As Staff settled in for round five, Red picked up its third win by beating Navy in tug-of-war to stay ahead, 39-8. Blue big boys are bringing it home pic.twitter.com/kx38ZicP9o Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) April 13, 2024 The second quarter of 7-on-7 began with Howard connecting with Action again for his second touchdown of the day, extending Red's hold to 46-8. Navy reached the end zone on a short touchdown pass AJ Maddox Unpleasant Cayden Lee trailing 46-14. Featuring a cameo appearance from hot dog eating champion Joey Chestnut who filled in for Navy by eating 20 hot dogs in 90 seconds. After taking the win, Navy crawled back in on red to close the gap to 10 at 46-36. THIS IS WHY HE IS THE GOAT @joeyjaws | #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/SbSzKDgpLC Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) April 13, 2024 Back to 7-on-7, Austin Simmons connected with Lee for his second touchdown of the day as Navy pulled within three at 46-43. Throw a gold money ball into the mix for extra points, Jaxson Dart reaches Tre Harris in the endzone for Red to go up 56-43. Navy took on the Grove Bowl Gauntlet and ran away with wins in three of the four rounds, while Red still led 61-58. The Joey Chestnut Effect. Blue Team starts the final period of 7-on-7 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/zkM4WGkRBz Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) April 13, 2024 Heading into the final quarter of 7-on-7 on the day, Navy took its first lead with a touchdown from Simmons to Ayden Williams and continue at 65-61. A 50-yard field goal from Caden Davis scored three more points for Navy with seven minutes of action remaining. Navy extended its lead to a double-digit lead by 73-61. A coach's scoring change gave Navy a six-point lead at 70-64 with under two minutes remaining. A deep shot from Howard MacOwen on the Red side forced a draw at 70 all. Still tied at 70, it came down to a make or miss field goal by Navy's Davis. From 65 yards, Davis failed to give Red a 71-70 victory in the 2024 Grove Bowl Games. Don't miss any of the action in the Vaught in 2024. Go toOleMissTix.comnow to purchase season tickets, or click here for more information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://olemisssports.com/news/2024/4/13/football-wraps-up-spring-in-action-packed-grove-bowl-games The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos