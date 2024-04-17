Sports
Three reasons to love Northwestern football on the lake
Ray, people will come, Ray. They will come to Evanston for reasons they can't even fathom.
I like to imagine Derrick Gragg going for a walk. He likes to clear his head after a whole day of work. I have to take his steps. Big fan of the cold air.
In my mind's eye, I see the Northwestern Athletic Director walking through Martin Stadium on a crisp winter night, his gaze focused on a Lake Michigan veiled by a dark sky, when he hears a voice from above.
If you build it, he will come.
On April 10, Northwestern got its dream field. The school will build a temporary stadium on the lakefront that will host home football games during the two years it takes to build the new Ryan Field. I'm not entirely sure of the details of how this happens came to be. As for me, it could have been Gragg, or a disembodied voice from above Kellogg.
What matters is two unexpected years of football on campus, in what will potentially be one of the coolest and most unique locations in the country. If anything, it's a huge upgrade from many of the proposed alternatives, especially SeatGeek Stadium, the football-specific venue 50 minutes from the Evanston campus that at one point had a tendency to become an extremely depressing way station.
Here are three reasons to love Northwestern football on the lakefront:
1. Evanston Football for Student Athletes
The lakeside stadium is a huge stadium for Northwest football players who have committed to the program knowing there is uncertainty about the situation on the home field. It's huge for freshmen who could potentially have played 12 de facto away games in their first two years with the program in front of purple-free crowds spread across Chicago and the greater Midwest. Instead, they will open their Northwestern careers on campus in a stadium hopefully packed with 15,000 Wildcat faithful.
The new stadium means something more for the upper class. West Lot Pirates summed it up nicely:
Perhaps the best thing about this: it's a gift for the @NUFBFamilie upper classes and their families.
Those guys make the sacrifice to play outside Ryan Field, knowing they will never fit in the new building.
Now they will always share this special thing
West Lot Pirates (@westlotpiraten) April 10, 2024
For the group looking to resurrect the program after a 1-11 record and offseason turmoil, the lakefront stadium is a hard-earned salvation. These players deserve a rugged home environment and a stadium fit for an 8-5 bowl-winning football team. It's beyond cool that they can finish their college careers playing on their own campus instead of raising money from overseas fans as a showpiece.
And for recruiting, I think it's much easier for David Braun to bring guys to Evanston with the promise of at least eight real home games on campus. Northwestern immediately goes from The Library to The Lake Show (if lacrosse football borrows the nickname). The home environment is important in college football, and it's better to tell kids that they can open their seasons in their own backyard than in the home of the Chicago rugby team.
An underestimated aspect of the new location is the impact it will have on other sports. Northwestern lacrosse and soccer will both play at the lakefront stadium, hopefully breaking their respective attendance records. The lakefront stadium also won't infringe on Northwestern hockey territory, keeping the national championship runners-up at home where they belong.
2. One of the most unique venues in college football
The lakefront stadium immediately puts Evanston on the list of must-see destinations for college football fans. There's nothing really comparable to Big Ten football on Lake Michigan, especially against the backdrop of the Chicago skyline. I would argue that from a pure perspective perspective, up there is a refurbished Martin Stadium, which includes Washington's Husky Stadium, Army's Michie Stadium and BYU's Lavell Edwards Stadium. For an ever-respected team from the Northwest, the lakeside stadium adds a layer of credibility and relevance. Give me a Lake Michigan sunset on them all.
The lakefront was also built for college football. When College GameDay last came to Evanston 2013, ESPN focused on that. It's where Kendrick Lamar, Offset and Playboy Carti headlined Dillo Day. It was built for big stages and a national audience. Northwestern should have no problem filling the 15,000-capacity stadium to the brim. Students will be present. The stadium is a two-minute walk from the North campus. The novelty of lakeside football should bring a strong Evanston crowd and a healthy dose of spirited alumni. Northwestern has also already announced that season ticket holders will receive priority seating, possibly indicating the school expects tickets to sell out.
3. Tailgating on campus
Perhaps the biggest winners in all of this are students from the Northwest. Lakefront Northwestern football needs to power the campus. Give me tailgates on campus in the Martin Stadium parking lot and in the dorms. Give me goalposts in Lake Michigan. Give me a Monaco Grand Prix style sailing hole. Give me the Ryan family in a yacht.
As of now, it appears Northwestern will only play a handful of games at the lakefront stadium with students on campus next season. September 14 against Eastern Illinois and October 5 against Indiana seem to be locks on the lake. But the rest of home football can still be played at a combination of Wrigley Field and Lambeau Field. With two home games before the students arrive in Evanston (August 31 vs. Miami of Ohio and September 7 vs. Duke), you can blame the quarter system for this.
However, in a time of transition for Northwestern football, those few games are a gift to a student body that has demonstrated the ability and willingness to fill student sections. Make fun of The Library all you want, but old Ryan Field's student section was never the problem. In a reduced-capacity stadium, with one of the best views in college football, the students will make the environment.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.insidenu.com/2024/4/16/24131428/three-reasons-to-love-lakefront-northwestern-football
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Three reasons to love Northwestern football on the lake
- The Biden Guide to Dressing Younger
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- Chinese President Xi Jinping may need to revise his five-year plan
- This actress, who became Bollywood's favorite mother, was abandoned by her son, died alone after falling…
- No. 17 Men's golf climbs back into contention after the second round at Western Intercollegiate
- Flutter and Dart on Google Cloud Next | By Kelvin Boateng | Flutter | April 2024
- Common HIV drugs are associated with reduced risk of Alzheimer's disease
- Will Modi win 400 seats in Indian elections? The south has the answer | India Elections 2024 News
- Google employees in Sunnyvale stage sit-in to protest war in Gaza
- Former President Donald Trump meets with Manhattan bodega workers after second day of hearing
- The Ly brothers' mission to popularize pickleball in Vietnam