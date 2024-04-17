Sports
Red Wings miss playoffs despite 5-4 shootout win over Canadiens
MONTREAL (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings were knocked out of the playoffs again Tuesday night, and it could hardly have happened in a more heartbreaking way.
Patrick Kane scored the shootout winner in a 5–4 Detroit victory over the Montreal Canadiens in their regular season finale, completing a comeback following a dramatic tying goal from David Perron with 3.3 seconds left in regulation time.
But it didn't matter.
The Red Wings entered the night tied with Washington for the East's second wild-card spot with 89 points, but the Capitals held the tiebreaker over Detroit with more regulation wins.
Meanwhile, Washington was visiting Philadelphia, and the 87-point Flyers needed a regulation win and a regulation loss in Detroit to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Just after the Red Wings celebrated Perron's heroic tying goal, the Flyers, not realizing that Detroit had forced overtime and still effectively ended their season, pulled the goalie with three minutes remaining in a 1-1 tie with Washington to try to win. in regulations.
However, TJ Oshie quickly scored into the empty net give the Capitals a 2-1 leadand Washington ultimately booked its ticket to the postseason.
The way it played out, you can't even make that up, Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said.
Daniel Sprong had a goal and an assist, while Moritz Seider, Joe Veleno and David Perron also scored for Detroit (41-32-9). James Reimer stopped 29 shots for Detroit.
The Red Wings had the upper hand a dramatic 5-4 victory in extra time about the Canadiens on home ice a day earlier.
And despite staging another stunning comeback on Tuesday, Detroit will miss the playoffs for the eighth straight season.
We just wouldn't leave, we wouldn't die. Comeback after comeback, said Dylan Larkin, who added that the Red Wings found out they would be packing their bags for the offseason before the shooting.
To hear how it went, that hurts, I think. Our group, very resilient, came back into the game and you know what, it's just a shame.
Brendan Gallagher and Juraj Slafkovsky had a goal and an assist, while Alex Newhook and Cole Caufield also scored for Montreal (30-36-16). Cayden Primeau made 36 saves.
Canadiens fans got their first glimpse of some up-and-coming blueliners in the organization. Logan Mailloux made his NHL debut after spending the entire season with the American Hockey League's Laval Rocket. The 21-year-old produced one assist for his first NHL point.
Meanwhile, 20-year-old Lane Hutson showed off his moves, drew loud applause and produced a crucial assist for the first time while playing at the Bell Center. He made his debut Monday in Detroit, where he earned one assist.
The crowd was great, I kind of fed off of it,” Hutson said. It's really cool. I mean, they're smart fans. They know when a play might happen and you hear the whole play, so it's really special.
Down 3-2 after 40 minutes, the Red Wings tied the game 3:31 into the third period with a shot from behind the net that went off Primeau's pads and into the net.
Slafkovsky put Montreal back in front with his 20th of the season, deflecting a point shot from Hutson at 12:46.
With Detroit's season on the line and the goaltender pulled, Perron tied the game with a one-timer from an offensive zone draw after a questionable icing call went against Montreal with seven seconds left.
It kept the Red Wings season alive, only temporarily.
It's crazy, it obviously stings a lot, Perron said. When you look at the clock, there are seven seconds, and then score that goal and then come back to the bench, you hear not long after (were out).
___
AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl
|
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/red-wings-canadiens-score-9ea7f2f3949e2ca1e70e2602926f089f
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bill Schultz sues over DEI policy claim
- Red Wings miss playoffs despite 5-4 shootout win over Canadiens
- Google's layoffs hit finance and real estate departments: Report
- Death of Actor Dwarakish: A Collection of Stories on the Journey of Actors in Kannada Cinema
- Everything you missed from Barcelona Fashion Week 080
- NavalX PNW Tech Bridge partners with Vibe Coworks to drive regional innovation
- Xi sings a different tune at 2nd Ma meeting
- Donald Trump is mad about how jury selection is going so far
- Zendaya wears a neon tennis ball dress to the Challengers afterparty
- Roberto Cavalli: In Roberto Cavalli's major phase in Bollywood
- Google employee arrested, placed on administrative leave over protest over contract with Israel
- Imran Khan: As long as: Jailed former Pakistani PM Imran Khan warns army chief against detaining his wife | Asia News