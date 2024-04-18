It Just Spiraled: Meg Lanning Opens Up About Struggle That Led To Retirement From Cricket | Cricket





Former Australian cricket captain Meg Lanning struggled with an unhealthy relationship with exercise and food ahead of her shock retirement. Lanning, who describes herself as a private person, has finally decided to open up about why she ended her international career last November at the age of 31. The Victorian took an extended break from cricket in 2022, returning to lead Australia to a Twenty20 World Cup title in February 2023, but suddenly withdrew from last year's Ashes for undisclosed medical reasons. Lanning has revealed that outside of cricket, she struggled with an identity crisis that even her teammates and closest friends knew nothing about. She often ate only two insignificant meals a day, despite running up to 55 miles a week. Lanning did not label her relatively insignificant food intake as an eating disorder, but admitted that she denied needing help. It really just spiraled, Lanning told The Howie Games podcast. I wasn't in a place where I could go on tour and play cricket and give the dedication that was required for that Ashes series, both mentally and physically. I went from 64kg to about 57kg. Relations had gotten quite out of hand. It was just all out of control and I kept sliding. At some point it has to stop. I felt very out of control when it came to what my future looked like: if it's not cricket, what is life like if I don't play? At her lowest, Lanning slept only a few hours a night. I dreaded the night because I knew I would go to bed and not be able to sleep, she said. That would make me so angry. I would just get angrier at myself. If you can't sleep, you can't do anything.' Dealing with health challenges privately, Lanning was still able to perform on the field, but he could no longer commit to captaining Australia and touring regularly. skip the newsletter promotion Subscribe to our cricket newsletter for our writers' views on the biggest stories and a round-up of the week's action Privacy declaration: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. See our privacy policy for more information. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of Service to apply. after newsletter promotion No matter what happened, I could always perform, she said. [But] it had become a bit of an autopilot. The star batsman has continued to play in the Women's Big Bash League, the National Cricket League and the lucrative Women's Premier League in India, but has decided not to represent Australia anymore. She led the country to a record five T20 World Cup crowns after becoming Australia's youngest skipper in 2014, at the age of 21. A three-time Belinda Clark Medal winner, Lanning scored 8,352 runs from 241 international matches after making her debut in the T20s in 2010. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2024/apr/18/meg-lanning-cricket-retirement-former-australia-captain The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos