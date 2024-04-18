Women's golf finishes sixth at the Sun Belt Conference Championship





POINT CLEAR, Ala. The Coastal Carolina University women's golf team finished sixth at the Sun Belt Conference Championship after shooting a one-under 287 in Wednesday's final round at Lakewood Golf Club in Point Clear, Alabama, leaving the Chanticleers with a 24- over-888 (294-307-287). CCU moved up to fourth place with a chance to make the semifinals of Thursday's match play, but fell just short over the final few holes. Chants' team score of one under moved them up three places from ninth and was the second best score of the third round. For the second round of the championship Hanna Karg shot under par as she finished the round with a two-under 70. She finished third in the championship with a one-under 216 (69-76-70) and was named to the All-Tournament Team. Karg finished the event with a championship average of 2.83 on par 3 holes, while her scoring average of 4.58 on par 5 holes ranked tied for sixth. She added three more birdies in Wednesday's round to move into third place with 11. Sara Sarrio (72-78-72) and Carolina Hortian (79-72-71) finished tied for 17th with a six-over 222. After shooting a career-best 72 in Tuesday's round, Hortian bettered that by one stroke with her one-under score in the final round. Sarrion finished the championship in a tie for fourth place with an average of 4.50 on the par 5 holes and tied for fourth in Eagles. Luisa Gibson finished tied for 40th with a 14-over 230 (74-81-75), while Varatkarn Kunkaew finished tied for 49th with a 20-over 236 (81-81-74). Gibson finished 10th in par 3 scoring with a scoring average of 3.08. Wednesday's round saw the best weather of the championship and also saw scores improve as the top four teams enter match play on Thursday. The morning matches are the semi-finals, while on Thursday afternoon the two morning winners will compete against each other for the championship. The top four teams moving to match play are Texas State, which finished with a three-under 861, Georgia Southern at a 13-over 877, ULM at 15-over 879, and Old Dominion at a 21-over 885 . Arkansas State (+22.886) finished fifth, just two strokes ahead of CCU (+24.888), which finished two strokes ahead of seventh-place Marshall (+26.890). Southern Miss (+28,892) was eighth, followed by Georgia State (+33,897), James Madison (+44,908), Troy (+55,919), Appalachian State (+81,945) and South Alabama (+164, 1,028). For complete coverage of CCU women's golf, follow the Chants on social media @CoastalWGolf (Twitter), facebook.com/CCUChanticleers (Facebook), @GoCCUSports (Instagram) or visit the official home of Coastal Carolina Athletics at www.GoCCUsports.com.

