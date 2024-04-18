Table tennis club organizes Olympic qualifying tournament





FOLLOWING a successful bid, the Ballarat Table Tennis Association will host Australia's 2024 Olympic qualifying tournament. The event is scheduled for Friday 17 to Sunday 19 May and BTTA stadium manager Adam Pegg said around 35 elite table tennis players have been invited to take part. “My idea behind getting this was to showcase table tennis in Ballarat, to generate more interest in our community and to showcase table tennis as a top Olympic sport,” he said. “This is an opportunity for us to show how fantastic the sport is and how fantastic the facilities we have are. “We have perhaps the best table tennis stadium in the country, and for us this is a stepping stone to organizing bigger and better events. “There are many other events at national level, and possibly at international level too, if we can bring them to Ballarat. That is the purpose of this whole process.” On Friday, about 10 members of the national junior boys' team will compete for a spot in the main tournament. “On Saturday and Sunday, the top 12 eligible male and top 12 eligible female players from across the country will compete,” Pegg said. “We will have former Olympians and international players, including former Olympian and Paralympian Melissa Tapper from Hamilton, and Commonwealth Games athlete Dillon Chambers, who is originally from Mildura.” The public is encouraged to stop by to watch the action as a spectator and take a look around the stadium. BTTA was one of several clubs across the state signed up to host the 2024 Australian Olympic Qualifying Tournament. “We have thrown our hat into the ring and what our club or stadium has to offer is better than what other clubs can offer,” Pegg said. “We are a dedicated table tennis facility and we are updating our lighting to take it to the next level. “We are now halfway through the process of doing that, and it is all being funded by the association, with no help from the council or government.” Table tennis has been popular in Ballarat since the early 20th century and the Ballarat Table Tennis Organization as it exists in 2024 has been affiliated since 1947, just over 75 years. BTTA's stadium has been at its current site on Dowling Street, Wendouree for the past 45 years and hosted the Olympic qualifying matches prior to the Sydney 2000 Games.

