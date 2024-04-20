Sports
Maxwell, Law joins the signing as Australian influence in American cricket grows
Former international batsman named US men's coach for T20 World Cup as Glenn Maxwell becomes latest Australian to commit to MLC
Queensland great Stuart Law says he is excited to be the coach chosen by USA Cricket to provide the historic push to make the sport a national hit during their breakthrough World Cup summer campaign.
The 55-year-old former Australian international batsman has been confirmed as head coach of the US men's national team in a year when cricket has never had a higher profile there.
Superstar all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is also set for a stint in the US after the T20 World Cup in June after becoming the latest Australian to sign up for this year's Major League Cricket tournament.
The World Cup will be held in both the US and West Indies from June 1 to 29, with Law, who has previously coached Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, West Indies and Afghanistan, seen as the man who will boost the hosts' hopes of a will lead to a good home game. .
“It's an exciting opportunity to join USA Cricket at this time,” said Law, a prolific domestic run-scorer who made an unbeaten half-century in his only Test for Australia, while also playing 54 one-day internationals.
“The USA is one of the strongest associate countries in the sport and I believe we can form a formidable team.
“The first task will be to prepare the team for a series against Bangladesh and then set our sights on our home World Cup, which will be huge.”
The first assignment for Law, who finished his first-class career in 2009 with 27,080 runs (an average of more than 50 over a 20-year career with Queensland and Great Britain), will be to oversee the Americans' home match against Bangladesh next month. Houston, Texas.
His first World Cup match will be the tournament opener in Dallas when the hosts take on Canada on June 1 before playing Pakistan, India and Ireland in the group stages.
USA Cricket chairman Venu Pisike said Law was the right man for the job as “one of the most talented coaches in the sport” and added that he would “help the team reach their full potential”.
The second edition of the MLC will then kick off on July 4, with Maxwell joining his Australian teammates Travis Head and Steve Smith in the Washington Freedom, which will be coached by legendary batsman Ricky Ponting.
Maxwell, who was ruled out of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's final match in the Indian Premier League due to poor form and has now revealed he is struggling with a minor hip injury, said the familiar faces of Head, Smith and Ponting in Washington 'talked him into the edge”.
“It's a tournament that I watched from a distance last year and I was really excited about hopefully playing this tournament one day and luckily the timings have aligned this year,” Maxwell told ESPN's Around the Wicket.
“I've been talking to Ricky Ponting and a few other players a lot lately and I'm certainly super excited to get stuck into it.
“Just having those few Aussies there and I think the opportunity to be part of something really big in the MLC and grow something is really exciting as well.
“The excitement with the T20 World Cup this year, to have this MLC tournament right after that will be a great experience to see how the Americans approach cricket and hopefully they really get behind it.”
The Freedom, who have a high-quality partnership with Cricket NSW, have also added emerging New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra to their squad for the 2024 tournament.
Australians in the 2024 MLC
LA Knight Riders: Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson
MI New York: Tim David
San Francisco Unicorns: Matt Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Brody Couch (domestic signing)
Seattle Orcas: Cameron Gannon (domestic signing)
Texas Super Kings: Cameron Stevenson (domestic signing)
Washington Freedom: Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Ian Holland (domestic signing)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cricket.com.au/news/3972225/glenn-maxwell-signs-for-washington-freedom-mlc-2024-head-smith-ponting-stuart-law-appointed-usa-t20-world-cup-coach
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Maxwell, Law joins the signing as Australian influence in American cricket grows
- Fashion week: Loewe makes lamps
- Copenhagen's Old Stock Exchange and Spire were burned
- Weekly overview of Customs and Trade News
- Full jury of 12 and 6 alternates sits in secret Trump trial in New York – NBC New York
- Hollywood cemented Jodie Foster won't persuade her sons to watch her films: 'They don't seem to care'
- Dames Lax outlasts Clarkson in Key Conference win, 17-15
- Caitlin Clark's salary is not an injustice – Kevin D. Williamson
- Logical step or transcendence? Guardian readers share their views on the Sunaks smoking ban | smoking
- Pennsylvania Board of Regents' Cancellation of Gay Actor's School Visit Is Misguided
- Rep. Castor and Sen. Cortez Masto introduce legislation to reduce energy costs and improve power grid reliability
- BioBoosters accelerator program fosters innovation for agtech and bioeconomy startups