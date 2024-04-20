Sports
NHL futures odds 2024: Top Stanley Cup playoff predictions, series picks, best bets by proven hockey expert
The 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs are finally here and the Winnipeg Jets are aiming to become the first Canadian team in more than three decades to lift the Lord Stanley's Cup. Winnipeg ended the regular season with an eight-game winning streak thanks to the scoring prowess of players like Mark Scheifele and Josh Morrissey and the Vezina Trophy-worthy work that Connor Hellebuyck put in between the pipes. The Jets now have their sights set on the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, where they will face the Colorado Avalanche, a team they have defeated three times this season. Does this encourage you to back the Jets at +900 to win the Western Conference and +2000 to win the Stanley Cup?
Elsewhere in 2024 NHL futures, the Carolina Hurricanes are +300 favorites to win the East and make the Stanley Cup Final after finishing the regular season with a +63 goal differential. They are followed by the Florida Panthers (+350), Rangers (+400), Boston Bruins (+550) and Toronto Maple Leafs (+700) in Eastern Conference championship odds. Make sure you do that before making any hockey picks or bets on the 2024 NHL futures check out the latest NHL predictions from SportsLine basketball expert Bruce Marshall.
A frequent guest on numerous sports radio and TV programs, Marshall's extensive editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other media outlets. He has won several handicap titles and is also working on several book projects. Marshall is SportsLine's top NHL expert, entering the NHL playoffs with a 59-42 (+1930) run at NHL picks. Everyone who follows is way above.
Now he has revealed his best NHL futures bets for 2024. You can head to SportsLine to see them.
Top 2024 NHL futures bets
One of Marshall's top picks for 2024 NHL futures: He likes the Nashville Predators at +1800 to win the Western Conference. Nashville may be a wild-card team entering the NHL's second season, but the Predators have been very impressive, going 20-5-3 since February 15. Filip Forsberg and captain Roman Josi led the way, together scoring 179 points. 71 goals, 108 assists) as every player was in the lineup for all 82 regular season games.
Marshall notes that the Preds also had solid goaltending to support the “fast-break” style of hockey they began playing under head coach Andrew Brunette. Juuse Saros finished the season with a .906 save percentage, while backup Kevin Lankinen was effective at .908 in 24 starts.
“One thing is certain: Nashville did not play as the tallest player on the West playoff board over the last two months of the campaign,” Marshall told SportsLine.Check out the rest of Marshall's NHL futures betting odds on SportsLine.
How to place bets on the 2024 NHL futures
Marshall revealed five other NHL futures. They included a series of upset picks and several other longshot plays.You can see all of Marshall's top picks for the 2024 NHL futures here.
Which 2024 NHL futures should you target, and which longshot plays could lead to a huge payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2024 NHL futures betting odds, all from the expert who enters the NHL playoffs with a 59-42 (+1930) run on NHL picksAnd invent.
2024 NHL futures to win Stanley Cup
Check out the picks at SportsLine
Hurricanes (+650)
Panthers (+700)
Avalanche (+700)
Oil squirters (+700)
Rangers (+800)
Stars (+850)
Bruins (+1100)
Golden Knights (+1300)
Maple leaves (+1400)
Canucks (+1600)
Jets (+2000)
Lightning (+2500)
Kings (+3000)
Predators (+4000)
Islanders (+5000)
Capitals (15000)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/nhl/news/nhl-futures-odds-2024-top-stanley-cup-playoff-predictions-series-picks-best-bets-by-proven-hockey-expert/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- NHL futures odds 2024: Top Stanley Cup playoff predictions, series picks, best bets by proven hockey expert
- The All Stars Challenge 4 who is Tina Barta? – Television – Entertainment
- Tbilisi will host Italian Innovation and Research Days 2024
- MCC hosts “The Future of Fashion” on April 25; parade in a shopping center on April 20
- Reviews | Mike Pence: Donald Trump betrayed the pro-life movement
- Silent on set, Nickelodeon looks like “Neverland Ranch”
- Women's tennis defeats USC to claim outright Pac-12 title
- Trump Media Says Nasdaq Short Sellers Could Use 'Potential Market Manipulation' on DJT Stock
- Google Pixel 9 Pro spotted alongside iPhone 15 Pro Max in leaked hands-on images
- Op-ed: Looking to help kids? Join the Club | News, Sports, Jobs
- Imran Khan draws attention of CJP Faez Isas on seven issues
- Blinken will be latest senior US official to visit China in bid to keep ties on equal footing | WDHN