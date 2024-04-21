Stefanos Tsitsipas through to Barcelona final | ATP tour





Match report Tsitsipas remains perfect on clay and reaches the Barcelona final Greek is 10-0 on clay in 2024 April 20, 2024 Getty Images Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Dusan Lajovic in Barcelona on Saturday.

By ATP staff Stefanos Tsitsipas extended his winning streak to ten matches at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell on Saturday when he completed a 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 comeback victory against Dusan Lajovic to reach the ATP 500 final. The Greek, who saved two match points in his quarter-final victory against Facundo Diaz Acosta, started slowly against Lajovic. After dropping the first set, however, Tsitsipas grew into the match, increasing his intensity and shot weight in the second and third sets to turn the tide.

He demonstrated great footwork in dictating his forehand and won 100 percent (12/12) of his first serve points in the decider to advance after two hours and ten minutes. “I would say the first game of the second set showed a direction where it felt like if I kept up the returns and applied constant pressure from the first shot I was allowed to dictate, things could turn around,” Tsitsipas said. It was a close game and I lost it, but deep in my mind it was ingrained that if I continued on the same path, something good was waiting. It turned out I was right. I continued to play that kind of tennis. Tsitsipas took his third ATP Masters 1000 crown in Monte Carlo last week and is undefeated in this year's European clay swing. The 25-year-old, who is a four-time finalist in Barcelona, ​​has a 29-2 record against players ranked outside the Top 20 of the PIF ATP Rankings on clay since the start of 2022. The world number 7 will challenge for his twelfth title at tour level and first at ATP 500 level when he meets Casper Ruud in Sunday's final. Tsitsipas, who has won five of his 11 ATP Tour trophies on clay, defeated the Norwegian in the title match in Monte Carlo last week. The pair are at 2-2 in their Lexus ATP Head2Head series. I'm sure if I play against someone a few days in a row, they will come up with some new plans, Tsitsipas said ahead of his rematch with Ruud. These types of matches are difficult, playing back to back. I'm going to try to work on it and start that by recovering well and working towards the final tomorrow. Lajovic was chasing his second tour-level trophy this week. The 33-year-old Serbian, who won the title in Banja Luka last year, defeated Diego Schwartzman, Ugo Humbert, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Arthur Fils in Barcelona.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/tsitsipas-barcelona-sf-2024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos