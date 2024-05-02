Weekend Entertainment | Fiery, fast and fantastic





This weekend will bring a fantastic confluence of unrelated events that seem somehow connected on a cosmic level. THE Kentucky Derby it's Saturday. To get into the right Mint Julep-y frame of mind, Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course in Austintown is hosting a watch party with a giant screen. Reservations cost $25 per seat (plus $25 per person at the restaurant); call 330 505 8847. Live music from Billy Joel cover band 52sd The street and an 80s dance group will start at 4 p.m. The derby itself begins shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday is also Free Comic Book Day. Stop by any participating store and choose from a selection of gifts created especially for this promotion. For a list of local businesses, click HERE. The stars are really aligned this year because Saturday is also Star Wars Day which means nothing, except that it's May 4th. Also, Birdfish Brewing in Columbiana will tap their Space Candy beer that day and serve it in hand-thrown ceramic lightsaber mugs. May the force be with you. Some other fun things this weekend include: Fiery Spanish guitarist Benign will bring his dazzling show, filled with flamenco dancers, to Packard Music Hall tonight at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40; Click on HERE. Monthly Youngstowns First Friday party series begins this week, with hugely popular local rock cover band RDNA at The Amp at 8 p.m. Before that, the guitar-fiddle duo of Dave Lynn and Caitlin Hedge will perform at 6 p.m. on Phelps Street. Everything is free. Viking Festival, a celebration of all things Nordic, will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Century Village Museum in Burton ($15). Click here. Mill Creek MetroParks Farms Annual Animal Baby Shower will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The new inhabitants of the farm will be there to welcome the guests. The farm is at 7574 State Route 46, Canfield. Finally a family evening Cinco de Mayo celebration will take place Sunday in the Phelps Street corridor, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Labra Brothers band will perform and there will be various activities for children and adults. For a complete look at everything happening in the Mahoning Valley, check out The List. Pictured at top: Benise will be performing at Packard Music Hall tonight. Copyright 2024 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://businessjournaldaily.com/weekend-entertainment-fiery-fast-and-fantastical/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos