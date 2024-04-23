Sports
Iowa football QB Deacon Hill enters transfer portal
IOWA CITY Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill is entering the transfer portal, he announced Tuesday.
“Iowa, you gave me one of the best years of my life,” Hill posted on social media. “I have built some of the most important relationships in my life and I am forever grateful for that. This program has taught me so much about life and given me experiences that will last a lifetime. I am so grateful that I was able to do this do to learn from Coach (Kirk) Ferentz, Brian (Ferentz), Coach (Jon Budmayr) and the entire coaching staff.”
Hill played in 13 games for the Hawkeyes last season, including nine starts. He completed 122 passes in 251 attempts (48.6%) for 1,152 yards and had eight interceptions to five passing touchdowns. Hill transferred to Iowa from Wisconsin ahead of the 2023 season.
Hill found himself in a difficult situation last season. Cade McNamara, a prized transfer from Michigan, went down with a season-ending ACL injury during Iowa's game against Michigan State. A significant portion of Iowa's offenses relied on McNamara's ability to stay healthy, which ended up being a major struggle last season.
That landed Hill in the middle of trouble. Hill hadn't even attempted a pass in a game while at Wisconsin. After entering the transfer portal, he committed to Fordham before pivoting after Iowa became involved in his recruitment. In early October, Hill became Iowa's starting quarterback.
His inexperience showed in major ways as Iowa's offense sputtered. Despite the offensive shortcomings, Iowa still won the Big Ten West and finished the season 10-4 overall, thanks largely in part to its dominant defense. Only once did Hill throw for more than 200 yards in a game. His best performance of the season came against Rutgers when he threw for 223 yards and one touchdown.
The blame for Iowa's offensive woes shouldn't be placed solely on Hill. The wide receivers' production was disappointing. The offensive line was improved, but still not great. Major injuries to tight ends Luke Lachey and Erick All didn't help the situation either.
Another poor offensive season was the straw that broke the camel's back for then-offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz's time with the program. The son of head coach Kirk Ferentz became a target of criticism when Iowa's offense failed. That reached its breaking point when, in the time following the Hawkeyes' October loss to Minnesota, it was announced that Brian Ferentz would not return for the 2024 season.
That led to change this offseason. Iowa hired former Western Michigan head coach Tim Lester as its new offensive coordinator. It also promoted Jon Budmayr to wide receivers coach after Kelton Copeland's contract was not renewed.
However, Iowa's quarterback room this spring still looked remarkably similar to last season's, raising major concerns. Joe Labas has been transferred. But other than that, McNamara, freshman Marco Lainez and Hill would return. With McNamara still recovering from injury, Hill got a majority of the first-team reps this spring.
But with Hill leaving the program, the dynamic in the quarterback room becomes even more interesting.
As of Tuesday morning, McNamara and Lainez are Iowa's presumed top two quarterbacks for the 2024 season. McNamara has suffered season-ending injuries in back-to-back seasons and is still not fully healthy from the most recent one. Lainez has attempted just seven passes at the college level, all of which came during his brief appearance in Iowa's Citrus Bowl game against Tennessee. The Hawkeyes are adding true freshman quarterback James Resar to the team, but it's unrealistic to expect someone so young to play a role this early in his career.
That means Iowa is in dire need of a quarterback from the transfer portal.
One of the many lessons from last season was that Iowa needs a competent backup plan for McNamara. It would be great for the Hawkeyes if McNamara is fully healthy for the season opener in August and remains that way throughout the season. But if not, Iowa should be much better equipped to handle it than it was last season.
The good news is that Hill's departure opens up some space at that position. There was a bit of a logjam with McNamara, albeit healthy, as the presumptive starter while Hill and Lainez battled for the backup spot. It would have been a tough sell for a quarterback in the transfer portal. But with Hill leaving, the room becomes less congested.
On the other hand, it puts even more pressure on Iowa to get a quality quarterback out of the transfer portal. The Hawkeyes could be in trouble if they can't do that. Iowa would likely have even less depth behind McNamara and it would put significant pressure on how Lainez, still early in his development, would perform.
Iowa doesn't need a sharpshooter there. It just needs something it lacked last season: a quarterback who can execute the game plan and protect the ball. If Iowa can find that in the transfer portal, that would be a success.
Follow Tyler Tachman on X@Tyler_T15Contact us via email at [email protected]
|
Sources
2/ https://www.desmoinesregister.com/story/sports/college/iowa/football/2024/04/23/iowa-football-qb-deacon-hill-enters-transfer-portal/73423707007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Iowa football QB Deacon Hill enters transfer portal
- Meet the actor who plays Robert Durst
- Best Polarized Sunglasses for Men for Clear, Glare-Free Vision
- Kim Jong Un led North Korean drills that simulated a nuclear counterattackExBulletin
- Pakistan: Imran Khan's party alleges elections rigged by intelligence agencies in by-polls, calls for investigation – News
- Donald Trump is about to become $1.3 billion richer. Here's why.
- Jokowi: Government respects court decision on election dispute
- Airlines urged not to facilitate UK-Rwandan asylum transfers
- Veteran Hollywood Reporter Victoria Gold Joins Variety Sales Team
- Credit Card Competition Law Would Hurt Missouri Small Businesses – Missouri Independent
- Overwatch 2 Season 10 Guide: Play Mirrorwatch Now
- First patient to receive latest Covid-19 booster shot