



MADISON, Mrs. Old Dominion men's golf remains in 12th place heading into Wednesday's final round of stroke play at the 2024 Sun Belt Championship at Annandale Golf Club. The Monarchs shaved six strokes off their first-round score to shoot an 11-over par 299 on Tuesday. ODU owns a 36-hole total of 604 (+28) and shares a spot in the team standings with App State. Arkansas State leads the 14-team field with a 7-under 569, ULM is in second place with a 10-over 586, and Marshall is third at 13-over 589. Southern Miss and Troy both have a total of 591 (+15) tied for fourth place. The top four teams at the end of stroke play will advance to the match play semi-finals on Thursday morning. A-State's Thomas Schmidt is still the overall leader at seven-under 137. Teammates Devyn Pappas and Jake Lile, along with Marshall's Ryan Bilby, are all in second place at three-under 141s. Jacob Chicoyne followed an opening round of 75 on Tuesday with a one-under 71. The senior made three birdies and 13 putts for par that day and enters the third round tied for ninth at 146 (+2). Jakob Henriksson posted a one-over 73 for his second round on the course, moving up 14 spots to a tie for 40th at 152 (+8). Filip Minnehan shot a second of 77 and is tied for 49th on 153 (+9), Jacob Gunther yielded a 78 and is tied for 58th out of 155 (+11), and Kaijun Ma earned an 82 and is 62nd with a two-day total of 159 (+15). In Wednesday's third round, the first groups will start at 9:30 a.m. ET. ODU will be paired with Georgia Southern and South Alabama and will depart from the 10th tee between 10:15 a.m. and 10:51 a.m. ET. Fans can watch the round ESPN+ starts at 11:30 am ET and follow the live stats from GolfStat. Team results 1. Arkansas State (288-281,569) -7

2. ULM (299-287 586) +10

3. Marshall (299-290 589) +13

T4. Southern Miss (301-290 591) +15

T4. Troy (297-294 591) +15

6. State of Texas (303-289 592) +16

T7. Louisiana (301-292 593) +17

T7. Coast Carolina (303-290 593) +17

9. James Madison (302-294 596) +20

10. South Georgia (301-296 597) +21

11. South Alabama (303-296 599) +23

T12. App status (311-293 604) +28

T12. Old Lordship (305-299 604) +28 14. State of Georgia (305-309 614) +38 ODU setup T9. Jacob Chicoyne (75-71 146) +2

T40. Jakob Henriksson (79-73 152) +8

T49. Filip Minnehan (76-77 153) +9

T58. Jacob Gunther (77-78 155) +11

62. Kaijun Ma (77-82 159) +15

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://odusports.com/news/2024/4/23/chicoyne-leads-mens-golf-following-day-two-of-the-sun-belt-championship.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos