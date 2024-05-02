Sports
Silcock flies high towards the butterfly
TEEN sensation Hannah Silcock has added another title to her ever-growing CV, with a dominant performance to be crowned Under-19 Girls Champion at the recent Butterfly Schools individual finals.
Still just 16 years old, the Islander now attends Kesteven & Grantham Secondary School in Lincolnshire in a bid to further her staggering progress in the sport.
Silcock entered the event under pressure from number one overall, but the Island Games double gold medalist rose to the occasion.
She topped her group with an impeccable record of five wins from five and the dominance continued deep into the knockout stages.
In the eighth finals and quarter finals, 3-0 victories followed over Luna Archard and Isabelle Lacourt.
The C-section was pushed a bit in the semi-finals by Mabel Schute, with narrow 11-9 and 12-10 wins in the second and third sets, but in the end Silcock reached the final without dropping a single set.
From 2-0 in the final she was reduced to 2-2 by Anna Green, but with the momentum against her Silcock rallied to resoundingly claim the decider 11-4.
There's always pressure when you're the top seed for a tournament, the teen said.
Obviously, there's a sense of expectation that comes with that label.
I started the day very well and started strong.
I felt like I was cruising through my matches, winning most of them comfortably 3-0.
The semi-final was also 3-0, but the sets were close and a few could have gone either way.
But then being one game away from winning the event without dropping a single set, and then suddenly going to a decider was nerve-wracking.
I remember thinking to myself that I couldn't bottle this up, but I refocused really well for that last set and to win that convincingly gives me a lot of confidence.
Following her latest success, Caesar has now been selected to play for England in the World Senior Secondary Schools competition in Bahrain in October 2024.
With her home base now on the mainland, Silcock is ineligible to represent Jersey at the British Secondary Schools event.
English secondary schools have a provision that a player can represent England in one tournament per year, so the Islander has been put forward for Bahrain rather than the British Schools competition in the Isle of Man.
“I'm really proud and excited,” Silcock added.
It will be my first time playing for England in this competition, so it has definitely added some motivation and desire to train harder.
The level of competition will be incredibly tough.
China is usually pretty dominant, but I'm just excited to get there and see how it goes.
Being able to see how I perform and compare to the best players from around the world will be very valuable and a good opportunity to see where I currently stand standardly.
|
Sources
2/ https://jerseyeveningpost.com/sport/more/tabletennis/2024/05/02/silcock-flies-high-at-the-butterfly/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why Jason Priestley moved his family away from Hollywood
- Silcock flies high towards the butterfly
- 5 things to know before the stock market opens on Thursday May 2
- Sundar Pichai faces backlash as Google employee gets fired over Israeli protests: Absurd | Trending
- Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi challenges NAB inquiry notice at IHC
- Explaining UK local elections – The New York Times
- Downtown business opens its doors for an evening of art, music and fashion in Calexico | Featured
- PM Modi's photo removed from vaccination certificates amid Covishield controversy
- 'Queen of Tears' Actor Park Sung-hoon Breaks Silence on His 'Chaebol' Rumors; remembers his difficult days growing up
- Day 2 Results: National Women's Hockey Competition 2024-2025 (Phase 1)
- NTLM authentication traffic spikes after applying Windows Server patch
- MTG says it will vote next week on removing Speaker Johnson