



“We are pleased to welcome Accenture as the official Business and Technology Consulting Partner of the NFL,” said Tracie Rodburg, senior vice president of sponsorship management at the NFL. “We both understand the importance of embracing change and the transformative power of technology. As the game continues to evolve, we will lean on Accenture's knowledge and expertise to elevate various areas of our business for the benefit of our game and our fans.

To continuously innovate both on and off the field, Accenture and the NFL will work together to improve data-driven decision making in three key business areas: football, financial operations and human resources. “Nothing is more exciting than working with a brand so committed to reinventing itself by pushing boundaries and integrating both technology and AI into every level of football,” said Jill Kramer, head of marketing and communications at Accenture. We are proud to partner with the league as it continues to drive innovation through the use of AI and data-driven strategies in key areas of its business. In the partnership, Accenture will leverage its experience, expertise and best practices across multiple industry sectors. This work will take the NFL's financial operations to the next level across systems, processes and personnel. It will be driven by a better understanding of the data and statistics behind the numbers. In addition, the NFL will work with Accenture to support and transform human resource (HCM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) functions and analytics. Accenture will continue to drive new efficiencies and automation in the NFL's back-office functions. Noel Winn, Accentures client account leader for the NFL, said: “We are so excited to launch this partnership with the NFL and have the opportunity to help drive their vision for the future by not only strengthening their back office, but also connecting these efficiencies to the activities and the fan experience. also. About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world's leading corporations, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and improve citizen services, driving at speed and scale tangible value is created. We are a talent and innovation-led company with approximately 742,000 people serving customers in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the heart of change today, and we are one of the global leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our technology strengths and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unparalleled industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capabilities. We are uniquely able to deliver tangible results through our wide range of services, solutions and resources in Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360 value, enable us to help our customers reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360 ​​value we create for our customers, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com. # # # Contacts: Find the Udezue

Accenture

+44 208 396 3674

[email protected] Liana Bailey

N.F.L

+1 347 213 8360

[email protected]

