Winterhawks Nguyen is paving his way in hockey





Marcus Nguyen could be the first player of Vietnamese descent to make it to the NHL

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Marcus Nguyen gets a grin on his face when he gets a piece of information: No player of Vietnamese descent has ever made it to the NHL. I didn't know that, said Nguyen after stumbling over a few words. But that's pretty cool. The Portland Winterhawks forward was born to a father who immigrated to Canada from Vietnam and a mother of South Korean descent in Calgary on August 2, 2004. Maybe, just maybe, though his parents knew his fate before he even came out of the womb. My dad's favorite player was Markus Naslund with the Vancouver Canucks, Marcus said of his first name (noting that he spells it differently). That's what my mother told me. She wanted a different name, but my father wanted that name. Left wing Markus Naslund #19 of the Vancouver Canucks stands on the ice during the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at General Motors Place on March 21, 2004 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images) When asked if he thought his hockey career was a bit predestined at the time, Marcus answers with a smile, I think so, something like that. The 19-year-old's parents introduced him to hockey at the age of four. It is not a sport that is common among Asian families. There are currently only twelve players of Asian descent in the NHL. Nguyen said he has played with “probably one” Asian player on all the teams he has been on. “I have been on a different team almost every year. There hasn't really been another Asian on the team,” he said. That changed here in Portland, however, as there are three Asian players on this Winterhawks roster. Marcus Nguyen #72 of the Portland Winterhawks plays the puck during second period action against the Winnipeg ICE at Wayne Fleming Arena on January 8, 2023 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/Getty Images) It's pretty cool to see that side of things growing. “I'm proud to represent, and I'm proud of who I am and where I come from, so it's really good, I think,” said Nguyen. And Marcus hopes he can grow the game itself as he gets the chance to break down a door that no one else has and become the first player of Vietnamese descent in the NHL. “Yes, 100%,” that would mean something, he said. “That would definitely be a dream come true.”

