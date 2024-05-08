Questions are being raised about the Arena Football League after the Iowa team left the league





When the Minnesota Myth took the court for their home opener at the Target Center on Sunday, they pulled off a dominant victory over the Philadelphia Soul. But it's the finger pointing off the field in the Arena Football League (AFL) that is causing a stir. Late last week, the owners of the Iowa Rampage announced that the team had no choice but to immediately cease operations. The owners said that at the start of training camp, the footballs for which the team paid $10,000 to the league were delayed. They said the team's jerseys were also stuck in shipping and delayed, and that the NFL Network pulled out of broadcasting AFL games due to “unforeseen production issues.” The owners blamed commissioner and Minneapolis attorney Lee Hutton and his team for the league's woes. But during an appearance on Facebook Live, the general manager of Iowa Rampage did not address these allegations. “I don't blame anyone in this situation. As far as I'm concerned, I'm just as devastated as our fans and everything like that,” Tony Doremus said. In a statement, Hutton said the Iowa Ownership allegations are significantly flawed and knowingly contain false information. He goes on to say that “no agreement has been executed or executed with Iowa that would provide a benefit to any struggling organization.” The Minnesota Myth is owned by Hutton's wife, Diana, and just days before the team's home opener, head coach and former Gopher quarterback Rickey Foggie visited FOX 9 and promised a smooth battle on the court. “The clock never stops until less than a minute. So it's a fast game. It's a fan-friendly game, so if a ball goes into the stands, they get to keep it,” Foggie said. But it is not clear whether this recent war of words in the AFL will affect the future of the competition.

