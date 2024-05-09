Sports
2024 DIII Women's Tennis Championships Selections Announced (Individuals)
INDIANAPOLIS—The NCAA Division III Women's Tennis Committee has selected the individuals who will compete in the singles and doubles competitions of the 2024 NCAA Division III Women's Tennis Championships.
The individual championships consist of 32 singles and 16 doubles teams. The selection of teams and individuals for the championships is based on won/lost records, strength of schedule and the eligibility and availability of student-athletes.
The team championship will take place May 20-23, while the individual championships will take place May 25-27, both at the Dwight Davis Tennis Center, St. Louis, Missouri; organized by Washington University in St. Louis.
SINGLES QUALIFICATIONS (alphabetical by school):
- Deliala Friedman, Amherst
- Matia Cristiani, Babson
- Olivia Soffer, Babson
- Amelia Asfaw, Carleton
- Danna Taylor, Carnegie Mellon
- Sarah Yang, Carnegie Mellon
- Hannah Kassaie, Case Western Reserve
- Raine Weis, Christopher Newport
- Alisha Chulani, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
- Lindsay Eisenman, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
- Audrey Yoon, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
- Emily Kantrovitz, Emory
- Ilayda Baykan, Emory
- Ana Cristina Perez, Emory
- Mary Beth Hurley, Johns Hopkins
- Sophia Kim, Johns Hopkins
- Eleni Lazaridou, Kenyon
- Katya Shepherd-Johnson, MIT
- Jimena Menendez, NYU
- Lauren Rha, Pomona-Pitzer
- Angie Zhou, Pomona-Pitzer
- Maegan Deng, Redlands
- Ruth Hill, Trinity (TX)
- Zoe Kava, Tufts
- Rena Lin, UChicago
- Sylwia Mikos, UChicago
- Erin McCusker, Vassar
- Lauren Long, Washington and Lee
- Gabi Moss, Washington and Lee
- Caitlyn Ferrante, Wesleyan
- Erica Ekstrand, Williams
- Cassandra Lee, Wisconsin-Whitewater
SINGLES ALTERNATES
- First alternative: Divya Venkatarama, Carnegie Mellon
- Second alternative: Alexis Golin, Chapman
- Third alternative: Sahana Raman, Middlebury
- Fourth alternate: Samantha Riordan, Colby
DOUBLE QUALIFICATIONS (alphabetically per school):
- Lily Douchis/Deliala Friedman, Amherst
- Matia Cristiani/Olivia Soffer, Babson
- Rebecca Suarez/Bhakti Parwani, Brandeis
- Amelia Asfaw/Mary Hose, Carleton
- Hannah Kassaie/Lily McCloskey, Case Western Reserve
- Tessa Trate/Raine Weis, Christopher Newport
- Nikolina Batoshvili/Alisha Chulani, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
- Amanda Hagino/Hana Kimmey, Mary Washington
- Dakota Fordham/Isabella Hartman, NYU
- Maegan Deng/Olivia Rockwood, Redlands
- Brooke Despriet/Katherine Petty, Sewanee
- Erica Stutz/Nathalie Williams, Swarthmore
- Ruth Hill/Olivia Kim, Trinity (TX)
- Rena Lin/Oliwia Mikos, UChicago
- Caitlyn Ferrante/Sarah Youngberg, Wesleyan
- Erica Ekstrand/Yuu Ishikawa, Williams
DOUBLE ALTERNATIVE
- First alternative: Allier Berl/Eleni Lazaridou, Kenyon
- Second alternative: Ellie Esterowitz/Russano Abbey, Haverford
- Third alternative: Emily Kantrovitz/Ana Christina Perez, Emory
- Fourth alternate: Eleanor Archer/Karen Gao, WashU
Any singles player or doubles team that withdraws from the tournament will be replaced in successive order by the published list of alternates.
The draw for the individual championship will be made by the Women's Tennis Committee and will be announced no later than 7:00 PM Eastern Time on May 8.
The 2023 singles title went to Angie Zhou of Pomona-Pitzer, while Sewanees Brooke Despriet and Katherine Petty claimed the 2023 doubles title at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps is the defending champion and defeated UChicago 5-3 to take the 2023 team title. For more information about the championships, including the championships, visit www.ncaa.com.
