2024 DIII Women's Tennis Championships Selections Announced (Individuals)

INDIANAPOLIS—The NCAA Division III Women's Tennis Committee has selected the individuals who will compete in the singles and doubles competitions of the 2024 NCAA Division III Women's Tennis Championships. The individual championships consist of 32 singles and 16 doubles teams. The selection of teams and individuals for the championships is based on won/lost records, strength of schedule and the eligibility and availability of student-athletes. The team championship will take place May 20-23, while the individual championships will take place May 25-27, both at the Dwight Davis Tennis Center, St. Louis, Missouri; organized by Washington University in St. Louis. SINGLES QUALIFICATIONS (alphabetical by school): Deliala Friedman, Amherst

Matia Cristiani, Babson

Olivia Soffer, Babson

Amelia Asfaw, Carleton

Danna Taylor, Carnegie Mellon

Sarah Yang, Carnegie Mellon

Hannah Kassaie, Case Western Reserve

Raine Weis, Christopher Newport

Alisha Chulani, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

Lindsay Eisenman, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

Audrey Yoon, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

Emily Kantrovitz, Emory

Ilayda Baykan, Emory

Ana Cristina Perez, Emory

Mary Beth Hurley, Johns Hopkins

Sophia Kim, Johns Hopkins

Eleni Lazaridou, Kenyon

Katya Shepherd-Johnson, MIT

Jimena Menendez, NYU

Lauren Rha, Pomona-Pitzer

Angie Zhou, Pomona-Pitzer

Maegan Deng, Redlands

Ruth Hill, Trinity (TX)

Zoe Kava, Tufts

Rena Lin, UChicago

Sylwia Mikos, UChicago

Erin McCusker, Vassar

Lauren Long, Washington and Lee

Gabi Moss, Washington and Lee

Caitlyn Ferrante, Wesleyan

Erica Ekstrand, Williams

Cassandra Lee, Wisconsin-Whitewater SINGLES ALTERNATES First alternative: Divya Venkatarama, Carnegie Mellon

Divya Venkatarama, Carnegie Mellon Second alternative: Alexis Golin, Chapman

Alexis Golin, Chapman Third alternative: Sahana Raman, Middlebury

Sahana Raman, Middlebury Fourth alternate: Samantha Riordan, Colby DOUBLE QUALIFICATIONS (alphabetically per school): Lily Douchis/Deliala Friedman, Amherst

Matia Cristiani/Olivia Soffer, Babson

Rebecca Suarez/Bhakti Parwani, Brandeis

Amelia Asfaw/Mary Hose, Carleton

Hannah Kassaie/Lily McCloskey, Case Western Reserve

Tessa Trate/Raine Weis, Christopher Newport

Nikolina Batoshvili/Alisha Chulani, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

Amanda Hagino/Hana Kimmey, Mary Washington

Dakota Fordham/Isabella Hartman, NYU

Maegan Deng/Olivia Rockwood, Redlands

Brooke Despriet/Katherine Petty, Sewanee

Erica Stutz/Nathalie Williams, Swarthmore

Ruth Hill/Olivia Kim, Trinity (TX)

Rena Lin/Oliwia Mikos, UChicago

Caitlyn Ferrante/Sarah Youngberg, Wesleyan

Erica Ekstrand/Yuu Ishikawa, Williams DOUBLE ALTERNATIVE First alternative: Allier Berl/Eleni Lazaridou, Kenyon

Allier Berl/Eleni Lazaridou, Kenyon Second alternative: Ellie Esterowitz/Russano Abbey, Haverford

Ellie Esterowitz/Russano Abbey, Haverford Third alternative: Emily Kantrovitz/Ana Christina Perez, Emory

Emily Kantrovitz/Ana Christina Perez, Emory Fourth alternate: Eleanor Archer/Karen Gao, WashU Any singles player or doubles team that withdraws from the tournament will be replaced in successive order by the published list of alternates. The draw for the individual championship will be made by the Women's Tennis Committee and will be announced no later than 7:00 PM Eastern Time on May 8. The 2023 singles title went to Angie Zhou of Pomona-Pitzer, while Sewanees Brooke Despriet and Katherine Petty claimed the 2023 doubles title at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps is the defending champion and defeated UChicago 5-3 to take the 2023 team title. For more information about the championships, including the championships, visit www.ncaa.com. 2024 NCAA DIII Women's Tennis Championships: Squads, Brackets, Schedule Everything you need to know for the 2024 NCAA DIII Women's Tennis Championships, including brackets, schedules and results. READ MORE 2024 NCAA DII Women's Tennis Championship: Brackets, Scores, Schedule Complete information for the 2024 NCAA DII Women's Tennis Championship, including tournament, schedule and results. READ MORE 2024 NCAA DII Women's Tennis Championships Selections Announced The NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Tennis Committee has selected the 48 teams that will participate in the 2024 NCAA Division II Women's Tennis Championship. READ MORE

