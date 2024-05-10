Sports
Men's lacrosse returns to the Dome Sunday night
THE GAME
– The NCAA Tournament is BACK at the JMA Wireless Dome for the first time since the 2018 campaign, as the fourth-seeded Orange will host No. 12 Towson in a rematch of a 2017 NCAA Tournament quarterfinal.
– The Dutch earned an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament after going 11-5 in the regular season and the ACC tournament, and also boast a 3-1 conference record this season. Towson was awarded the automatic qualifying bid after winning the Coastal Atlantic Association (CAA) title with a 15-6 win over common opponent, Delaware, in the league title game.
– It's a familiar time for longtime fans of Syracuse men's lacrosse, with a 7:30 p.m. opening game Sunday following the university's commencement exercises at the JMA Wireless Dome. Sunday's clash will take place nationally on ESPNU featuring Drew Carter '19 and Ryan Boyle.
– Tim Leonard (play-by-play) and Kyle Fetterly (analyst) will take to the airwaves on TK99/105, Cuse.com, The Varsity App and TuneIn App, as well as Syracuse University's student radio station WAER. Ian Nicholas and Andrew Selover are on WAER's air this week.
– Syracuse is looking to bounce back from a loss to Duke in the ACC tournament semifinals last weekend.
IT'S A SMALL WORLD
– The lacrosse community is a tight-knit group, with many connections up and down each roster every weekend.
– Sunday's game is no different between the two head coaches, Gary Gait (Syracuse) and Shawn Nadelen (Towson) are former teammates in the Bayhawks organization of the MLL.
– The pair helped the 2005 Baltimore Bayhawks team win the Steinfeld Cup after a 10-2 season, highlighted by a 15-9 victory over the Long Island Lizards.
– Equally involved in that championship game were Syracuse graduates Tom Marechek and Mike Powell, with three Towson graduates, Dan Cocchi, Ben DeFelice and the late Drew Pfarr.
– Opposite player-coach Gary Gait in the title game was New York Lizards head coach Jim Mulé, father of current Syracuse forward Christian Mulé.
– From 2004 to 2006, the Baltimore Bayhawks (later the Chesapeake Bayhawks) played their home games at Towson's Johnny Unitas Stadium, the site of next weekend's NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals for Sunday's winner.
THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE DOME…
– As the saying goes, there's no place like home – and that's doubly true when it comes to the JMA Wireless Dome.
– Syracuse opened the 2024 season with seven straight games at home – the most consecutive home games to open a season since the Dutch moved into the Dome in 1981.
– The previous high for consecutive games at the Dome to open a campaign was six to start the 2019 season. The Dutch went 4-2 in that period, defeating No. 14 UAlbany, No. 15 Army West Point, No. 17 Johns Hopkins and No. 16 Rutgers along the way.
– Syracuse is 29-3 in season openers at home since the Dome opened.
– 'Cuse is 269-54 all-time at the JMA Dome since the 1981 season, after defeating No. 4 Virginia in an 18-17 thriller on April 20.
– The Dutch team won 5-2 in the seven-game homestand that opened the 2024 season.
-Syracuse is 15-11 in the Dome under head coach Gary Gait, including a 7-2 mark this year. The Dutch have enjoyed a winning record at home over the past two years, going 5-4 in 2023 and going 12-6 over the past few campaigns.
– Postseason play returns to the Dome for the first time since 2018 as Syracuse chases Yale for its first NCAA Tournament victory since the opening round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament.
THE TOWSON SERIES
– Past and Start is a way to describe the all-time series between the Orange and the Tigers.
– The two teams first met in late March 1972 in suburban Baltimore, where Towson won 17-9. The Tigers won the next season, but the teams didn't collide again until Syracuse won 10-9 at Long Island in 1989.Gary Gait scored four goals in that match).
– Syracuse and Towson didn't meet again until 1993, which led to an eight-year series of games in which the Dutch went 8-0 during that span.
– Towson won the most recent matchup 10-7 in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament at Delaware Stadium.
– Syracuse has won the previous three meetings in the Dome (1993, 1996, 1998).
|
Sources
2/ https://cuse.com/news/2024/5/10/mens-lacrosse-back-at-the-dome-sunday-night
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Marvel's new Galactus actor has the perfect answer to his casting: “A world-eating cosmic villain, right?”
- Men's lacrosse returns to the Dome Sunday night
- Oklo Inc. begins trading on the New York Stock Exchange
- Google defends lack of communication regarding search updates
- First international cohort graduates from UABs International Advanced Optometry Diploma Program – News
- A 4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes the west coast of Vancouver Island
- Xi Jinping leaves Hungary and ends his European tour (TV)
- Zulhas talks about the enthusiastic moment PAN officials met with Jokowi for 30 minutes
- Graduate aims to bring visibility to Indigenous community through fashion Syracuse University News
- Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park charts a course to drive innovation
- Marriott International declares an increase in quarterly cash dividend
- The best Bollywood movies you can watch with your mom for Mother's Day!