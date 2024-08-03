Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction Schedule 2024, Info

CANTON On Friday, the pace of Enshrinement Week picked up considerably.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024 took center stage at a number of events, including tonight's Gold Jacket Dinner at the Memorial Civic Center.

Here's what you need to know about what happened on Friday and what's coming up the rest of the weekend, including the dedication on Saturday afternoon.

Read about the 2024 Hall of Fame induction on Saturday

'Sensory overload': New Hall of Famers attend their first Ray Nitschke Luncheon on Friday

Dwight Freeney called Friday's Ray Nitschke Luncheon, where the new class spends time with former members in an event open only to HOFers, “sensory overload.”

When Freeney witnesses such an intimate event, he and other great heroes can turn into fans. Such was the case when he saw Ronnie Lott.

“I'm looking at his hand, trying to see if his pinky is still there,” Freeney said, laughing. “I'm like, 'Oh man, he's a beast.' You just see guys like Mean Joe Greene, Warren Sapp. I'm sitting there thinking, 'Man, I wish I had Warren Sapp at D-tackle,' and (thinking about) how much havoc you can wreak in the backfield.”

Josh Weir

Michael Jordan at the HOF inauguration?Hall of Fame Enshrinement 2024 | Michael Jordan in Dwight Freeney's Family and Friends Section

Steve McMichael's wife Misty hopes to raise awareness for ALS

As Misty McMichael represents her husband in Canton this weekend, she hopes it will draw attention to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Steve McMichael was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disorder, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, in 2020. Misty says, “I didn’t know anything about it at the time.” She reached out to the Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund to ask if there were any football wives whose husbands had ALS.

She connected with Chie Smith, whose husband Steve, a former NFL running back, fought a long battle with the condition that lasted until 2021, when he passed away at age 57.

“So I called her and it was just a blessing to have her because I was overwhelmed,” McMichael said. “I didn't know what to do or how to do it. And she gave me a blueprint.”

Josh Weir

Pro Football Hall of Famers Meet with Media at Canton Repository

On Friday afternoon, the class of 2024 descended on the lobby to meet the media, many of whom had come from out of town to cover the dedication.

Pass rushing legends Dwight Freeney and Julius Peppers talked a little basketball.

Andre Johnson previewed his dedication speech and spoke about the impact NFL stars have off the field.

Johnson said he enjoyed his time in Canton.

“It's been great,” he said. “Everyone has made me feel very welcome. Other people have always told me how good it is here, and I've just had a great experience this week.”

Patrick Willis mused about the moment he decided his future lay at linebacker, not running back, shortly after arriving at Ole Miss.

Hall of Fame members walk through downtown Canton Friday morning

The Pro Football Hall of Famer Walk & Photo Op opened the day Friday. The walk was this morning at 10:30 a.m., starting at the intersection of Market Avenue and Third Street S and proceeding to Centennial Plaza in downtown Canton.

The fashion show luncheon followed at 11:00 am at the Memorial Civic Center.

Hall of Fame members walk through downtown Canton:Path of Glory: Gold Jackets gather downtown for a group photo at Centennial Plaza

The Enshrinees' Gold Jacket Dinner is the highlight of Friday

The new class members received their iconic gold jackets during the Enshrinees' Gold Jacket Dinner at the Memorial Civic Center.

Attendees walked past more than 100 returning Hall of Famers to the stage and received their gold jackets, considered the first symbol of induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

More Hall of Fame coverage:Hoops Dreams and Football Reality for Hall of Famers Julius Peppers and Dwight Freeney

NFL Hall of Fame Class of 2024 – Who Will Be Inducted Saturday?

The class of 2024 consists of Dwight Freeney, Randy Gradishar, Devin Hester, Andre Johnson, Steve McMichael, Julius Peppers and Patrick Willis.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame parade in Canton kicks off Saturday

The The Canton Repository Grand Parade, which runs along Cleveland Avenue in downtown Canton, begins at 8 a.m. Saturday. The parade features new enshrinees, returning Hall of Famers, 10 giant helium balloons, marching bands, more than a dozen colorful floats and dance troupes along the 2.2-mile route.

Pro Football Hall of Fame Parade:Everything You Need to Know About the 2024 Canton Repository Grand Parade

The Main Event – Hall of Fame Induction

The induction is Saturday afternoon at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. ESPN's Chris Berman will host. The Class of 2024 will be the stars.

Order of speech at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Dwight Freeney Steve McMichael Randy Gradishar Devin Hester Patrick Willis Julius peppers André Johnson

Attendees are expected to limit their speeches to about 10 minutes, similar to recent ceremonies.

Enshrinees Roundtable is now Unscripted & Tailgate

What has become a popular Sunday event, the Enshrinees Roundtable, has a new name this year: Unscripted & Tailgate. The event will still be held at the Memorial Civic Center. It starts at 11:00 a.m.

Hall of Fame's Concert for Legends with Carrie Underwood on Sunday Night

The Concert for Legends was launched in 2015 with Aerosmith. The concert has been held on five different nights since its inception. After two consecutive years on Saturday, the event is returning to Sunday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Opening at 8 p.m. ET, the show will feature country singer and songwriter Jackson Dean, followed by eight-time Grammy winner Carrie Underwood, who will be the first female headliner of Concert for Legends.

Standard tickets, starting at $139, and resale tickets at various prices are available atwww.ticketmaster.com/tom-benson-hall-of-fame-stadium-tickets-canton/venue/42103.

Who won the NFL's Hall of Fame Game last night?

The festivities in Canton began Thursday evening with the The Bears defeated the Texans 21-17 in the Hall of Fame Game, which once again kicked off the 2024 NFL preseason. This year's game lasted just under three quarters before being stopped for good in the third quarter due to inclement weather. Additional coverage of the game includes: