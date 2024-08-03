Zheng Qinwen rewards vocal Chinese support, takes gold in thrilling tennis final | Paris 2024 Olympics





Zheng Qinwen became the first Chinese player to win an Olympic gold medal in singles when she defeated Croatia's Donna Vekic 6-2, 6-3 in a thrilling final on Saturday. The 21-year-old sixth-seeded player received loud support from a large Chinese contingent at Roland Garross Court Philippe-Chatrier and responded with a composed performance. Vekic, who was herself bidding to become the first Croatian Olympic singles champion, tried her utmost to turn the match around, but she failed to capitalize on her chances. Zheng was not at her best in the final, but when she had to, she improved her game and won the biggest prize of her career. Zheng served the match at 5-3 and reached match point when Vekic hit a backhand wide and finished it with a well-placed forehand winner before falling to her back on the clay court in joy. The only other gold medal China has ever won at the Olympic Games in tennis was in 2004, when Li Ting and Sun Tiantian won the women's doubles in Athens. The best performance so far in singles was when Li Nas reached the semi-finals in 2008, but unfortunately just missed out on a medal. Zheng, who finished runner-up at the Australian Open this year, now looks set to reach the same heights as Li, who won two Grand Slam titles during her illustrious career. Nothing can describe my feelings right now, Zheng told Eurosport on the track before the medal ceremony. It's unreal, I was hoping to get a medal for China and I did it, I got the gold. I did everything I could. Her victory completed a memorable week for China on the clay courts of Paris, after Wang Xinyu and Zhang Zhizhen won the silver medal in the mixed doubles the night before. Zheng, described by men's finalist Novak Djokovic as his favorite player, started the week in great style by beating former French Open runner-up Sara Errani 7-6, 6-0. She had to dig deep in long, three-set epic battles against Germany's Emma Navarro and Angelique Kerber before surprising heavy favorite Iga Swiatek to earn a shot at gold. skip the newsletter promotion To apply for Olympic and Paralympic briefing Our daily email briefing will keep you up to date with all developments surrounding the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Privacy declaration: Newsletters may include information about charities, online advertising and content funded by third parties. Please see our Privacy Policy for more information. We use Google reCaptcha to improve our website and the Google Privacy Policy And Terms of Service to apply. after newsletter promotion The very experienced Vekic was a formidable obstacle in the final, but Zheng started the match quickly and led 3-0. He managed to keep control by playing a number of exciting games. “I fought every match, I feel like I had a special energy and a lot of support. My country will be proud and my family, who I know will be screaming at home in front of the TV,” Zheng said. Poland's Swiatek won the bronze after beating Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-2, 6-1. Earlier, Matthew Ebden and John Peers won Australia's second gold medal in Olympic history by beating Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram of the United States 6-7 (6), 7-6 (1), 10-8 in a thrilling battle in the men's doubles final.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/article/2024/aug/03/zheng-qinwen-paris-olympic-games-2024-womens-tennis-final-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos