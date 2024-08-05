Sports
Tennis Briefing: Machac and Siniakovas doubles, Washington Open winners
Welcome back to the Monday Tennis Briefing, where The Athletics will tell the stories behind the stories of the past week on the track.
This week, the Paris 2024 Olympic tennis tournaments handed out their medals as the hard-court season began in earnest. There were fruitful moments for tennis doubles, a mixed doubles affair, and two results that revealed the fine line between prestige and points.
If you would like to follow our tennis coverage, click here.
Have these Olympics shown that tennis is a better path to doubles?
Doubles, especially among men, has increasingly become a neglected stepchild of singles in recent years.
And that's a pretty nasty comment to make about stepchildren, considering how the sports ruling class schedules doubles matches after the singles show is over late at night, or before anyone shows up in the morning. The pay is terrible.
Most of the world’s best players, particularly the males, rarely compete, despite recent additional incentives to encourage participation, such as allowing individual players to use their ranking in the discipline as an entry ticket.
But every four years the Olympics come around, and singles, doubles and mixed doubles all offer the same reward: one of those shiny Olympic medals. Suddenly the best athletes are interested, hence the stylish partnership between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz.
What this doubles tournament shows, especially to people who watch the Olympics first, tennis second, and probably don't watch doubles all that often, is how different doubles is from singles.
Doubles specialists repeatedly made a mess of the singles star players.
Australia's Matthew Ebden, who retired from singles two years ago and won the gold medal for Australia with John Peers, could barely stay on court with Novak Djokovic in the opening round when he was forced in as a last-minute substitute. He gave quite a clinic in the doubles tournament.
And which team did Ebden and Peers play against in the final?
That would be Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek of the United States, two of the world's best doubles players, who would probably rather wash their hair with water from the Seine than play a singles match. Much of Paris was atwitter every time Nadalcaraz took the court, and Ram and Krajicek licked their lips when they saw that the tie gave them their quarterfinal opponents.
Ram said it was because the match would be an opportunity. It was also because he knew he and Krajicek could keep Nadal and Alcaraz off balance all night, which they did. They beat the Spaniards 6-2, 6-4.
GO DEEPER
Nadalcaraz's irresistible power falls prey to immovable object at Olympics
Ebden and Peers, two guys Ram and Krajicek often played against in major tournaments, were the biggest problem.
“There are two guys on the other side of the net who play doubles for a living and do it at a super high level. It can’t get any harder than that,” Ram said, a silver medal around his neck.
That would definitely be a challenge, more than the singles players, who are undoubtedly great players, but they don't play doubles all the time. The level is just a little bit different.
The best performing singles players were Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul, good friends and junior Grand Slam singles final opponents, who have known each other since they were 14 years old and won a bronze medal. They were fortunate to face many singles players, including Felix Auger-Aliassime and Milos Raonic from Canada, Dan Evans and Andy Murray from Great Britain and Tomas Machac from the Czech Republic, who was partnered with Adam Pavlasek.
Fritz and Paul, who lost in the semi-finals to Ebden and Peers, practiced doubles for 30 minutes before the tournament and basically did it by chance. They had a little help, with Bob and Mike Bryan, just about the best doubles team ever as coaches.
They said the Bryans helped them play the best doubles matches of their lives, but doubles specialists have their own problems, making the match essentially a game of “keeping away,” trying to keep the ball away from the player at the net.
They're very good at making you guess where they're going, Fritz said. If you don't go to the right spot, they punish you with the volleys.
“This is the first time I've played doubles with a strategy,” Paul admitted.
Bob Byan, a datahead, provided Fritz and Paul with analysis of their opponents' service patterns and tendencies, giving them advice on how to move and where to hit the ball.
Whether they listened to it is another story, Bryan said.
Funny things happen out there. It's definitely not how Mike and I played.
Matt Futterman
How did Machac and Siniakova go for gold?
Make way for Carlos and Novak. The tennis story that captured the imagination of the Olympics was that of Czech mixed doubles duo Katerina Siniakova and Tomas Machac, who won gold against Zhang Zhizhen and Wang Xinyu of China.
Siniakova and Machac have emerged as the sport’s it-couple in recent years. Sure, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa have their Tsitsidosa Instagram accounts, but this is one of those if you know it. Siniakova and Machac have a certain elegance and both play with style.
Siniakova also wins a lot, especially in doubles, regardless of who she partners. She and Coco Gauff won the French Open this year. She and Taylor Townsend won Wimbledon this year. She and Barbora Krejcikova, the Wimbledon singles champion, have won seven Grand Slam titles together, as well as Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games.
Siniakova and Machac added another gold medal to their list of achievements in Paris, but much of the talk is about the status of their relationship.
Here’s the tea: Just before the Olympics, Siniakova announced that she and Machac had split. But the hugs and kisses after each victory, which became increasingly affectionate, suggested otherwise. In an interview after an early round, they certainly did little to suggest that they weren’t still, you know, together, no matter what the internet said.
Who is the boss in the relationship, it was asked? Me, all the time, Siniakova said.
What is it like working together? The chemistry is good, Machac insisted. Does Siniakova speak differently to him than to her other doubles partners?
He says I put more pressure on him, she said.
“I don't mind this pressure,” he quickly added.
They stayed in the Olympic Village, but in separate bedrooms. We are professionals, Machac said. At least for this week. They ate together and then said good night,
Yes, always good night, and good morning too, said Machac. You can't forget good morning.
Single or double?
Matt Futterman
A story about two players?
During the Olympic Games in Paris, Dan Evans was involved in two of the most emotional and joyous matches of his career.
Playing doubles with Andy Murray, who was playing in his final tournament, Evans won twice and saved several match points. After both victories, the pair celebrated with a rawness that was genuinely moving. There was no place on earth they would rather have been in those moments.
For Evans, it all came at a steep price. Playing in the Olympics meant missing the Citi Open in Washington, D.C., and giving up the 500 ranking points he had accumulated by winning the event last year. How many points he would have defended is anyone’s guess, but as a result of losing 500, Evans woke up Monday morning with a 118-spot drop in his ranking, from No. 58 to No. 176. That means no more automatic entry into Grand Slams and the prospect of playing in Challenger tournaments instead of full ATP Tour events.
GO DEEPER
Andy Murray and Dan Evans make ridiculous comeback in Olympic doubles
It’s easy to say that Evans wouldn’t trade those unforgettable moments he had with Murray in Paris for ranking points, but it could have a huge impact on his career. Evans, 34, said at Wimbledon that he would retire from tennis if he had to ask for wildcards for the biggest events. That’s exactly what he’ll have to do now.
On the other hand, Spain’s Paula Badosa decided to skip the Olympics to protect her last remaining major tournament eligibility under her special injury ranking for the US Open, and she’s probably feeling pretty good about that decision. She won the Citi Open on Sunday by beating Marie Bouzkova in the final for her first title in over two years, moving up 22 spots to No. 40 in the rankings. She’s now close to the world’s top 32, meaning she’s qualified for the Grand Slams.
GO DEEPER
'I didn't know if I could play' – Why Wimbledon's biggest subplot is injuries
Earlier this week she said skipping Paris had been a wise decision given the injuries she had and the challenge of switching from grass to clay and then back to hard courts.
While the argument goes that prestige should be enough to convince players to sacrifice ranking points and dollars for the chance to compete for their country, that is easy to say for those with sufficient prestige.
For the majority of players who need all the money and ranking points they can get, forgoing even a few hundred points for the sake of the Olympic experience is not an easy decision. Add to that the risk of an injury during the Games derailing future tournaments, which is why several high-ranked players have withdrawn from the likes of Aryna Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur, and it’s easy to think that moments like Evans’ shouldn’t come at such a high price.
Charlie Eccleshare
Recommended reading:
The winners of the week
Paris 2024 Olympic Games
ATP value:
Sebastian Korda extended Flavio Cobolli 4-6, 6-2, 6-0 to win the Citi Open (500) in Washington, DC. It is the first ATP title at the 500 level for the American and his second ATP title of his career.
WTA class:
Paula Badosa extended Marie Bouzkova 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 to win the Citi Open (500) in Washington, DC. It is the second WTA title at the 500 level for the Spaniards.
On the way up / On the way to the top
Paula Badosa rises 22 places, from 62nd to 40th, after winning the Citi Open in Washington.
Joao Fonseca climbs into the top 200, rising 48 spots from 214 to 166 after winning his first Challenger Tour title in Lexington, Kentucky.
Emma Raducanu returns to the top 70 after rising 20 spots, from 89th to 69th.
Dan Evans drops 118 places, from 58th to 176th, losing the 500 ranking points he received last year for his victory at the Citi Open.
Anna Karolina Schmiedlova drops eight places, from 67th to 75th, after her participation in the Olympic Games, where she reached the bronze medal match.
Tallon Griekspoor drops 12 places, from 28th to 40th, which means he falls outside the Grand Slam seeding threshold.
Shortly
ATP
Montreal: National Bank Open (1000) with Jannik Sinner, Tommy Paul, Arthur Fils, Daniil Medvedev
UK: Sky Sports; USA: Tennis Channel Tennis TV
WTA
Toronto: National Bank Open (1000) with Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, Ons Jabeur, Naomi Osaka
UK: Sky Sports; USA: Tennis Channel
Tell us in the comments below what you noticed this week now that the men's and women's tours are underway.
(Top photo: DeFodi via Getty Images; design: Eamonn Dalton)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5679500/2024/08/05/tennis-briefing-machac-and-siniakovas-doubles-relationship-washington-open-winners/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tennis Briefing: Machac and Siniakovas doubles, Washington Open winners
- PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on Bangladesh unrest | Latest News India
- Dow Jones falls more than 1,200 points on fears of US economic slowdown
- MPOX Virus: 'Most Deadly' MPOX Variant Spreads in Several African Countries, Know Signs and Symptoms |
- Colonel Football Fan Day presented by Meijer scheduled for August 24
- Party holds convention as former Pakistani PM Khan serves year in prison
- Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina flees country amid student protests
- Which campaign raised the most money?
- Boycott of Turkish exports affects Israeli car market
- TV Presenter Explains Why Ben Affleck's Interview Was One of Her Worst
- Joko Widodo predicts he won't be above the law after retiring as president
- The protests reveal deep-rooted anger, but Britain has not reached boiling point.