Former England cricketer Thorpe dies at age 55





London: Former England and Surrey player Graham Thorpe has died at the age of 55 after battling a “serious illness” since 2022, the national cricket association announced on Monday. Thorpe is regarded as one of the best batsmen of his generation. Shortly after being appointed Afghanistan coach in 2022, he was admitted to hospital. However, details of his medical condition are not known. He is survived by his wife Amanda and four children: Henry, Amelia, Kitty and Emma. “It is with great sadness that the ECB shares the news that Graham Thorpe, MBE, has passed away,” the ECB said in a statement, without specifying the exact cause of death. “There seem to be no words to express the profound shock we feel at Graham's passing. He was more than one of England's greatest ever batters, he was a much-loved member of the cricket family and revered by fans around the world,” the statement said. Thorpe began his Test career in 1993 with an Ashes century and repeated the feat on the return leg at Perth in February 1995. The left-handed bowler also played a key role in England's back-to-back victories in Pakistan and Sri Lanka during the 2000-01 season. He was a key figure in the English middle order and played 100 Tests for England between 1993 and 2005, averaging 44.66 with 16 centuries. He also represented the Three Lions in 82 ODIs, in which he amassed 2,830 runs at an average of 37.18. Thorpe also enjoyed success at county level, being selected by Surrey at under-11 level and playing for them for 17 years, scoring almost 20,000 runs for the team. “Graham is one of the great sons of Surrey and there is overwhelming sadness that he will no longer walk through the gates of the Oval. He is a legend of Surrey and brought great pride to the Club by wearing both the Three Feathers and the Three Lions. “He has made an extraordinary contribution to the club as a cricketer and as a person and we will miss him immensely,” said Oli Slipper, chairman of Surrey CCC. After his active career, Thorpe went into coaching. He began his coaching career in Australia, working with the likes of Steve Smith and David Warner at New South Wales, before joining the England national team as batting coach in 2010. He was assistant coach of the England men's national team under Trevor Bayliss and Chris Silverwood, but was sacked after the Test team were defeated 0-4 Down Under in the 2021-22 Ashes series. In March 2022, he was appointed Afghanistan coach, but he fell ill and was unable to take up the role. “Graham Thorpe recently became seriously ill and is currently in hospital receiving treatment,” the Professional Cricketers' Association said at the time. “His prognosis is unclear at this time and we ask for privacy for him and his family at this time. Our thoughts are with Graham and his family.” Published August 5, 2024, 7:50 AM IS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/former-england-cricketer-graham-thorpe-passes-away-at-55-3137179 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos