Football Gets Votes in STATS Top 25 Preseason Poll

It's just a few weeks until Eastern Illinois opens its 2024 American football season on August 29 in Illinois.

The Panthers were ranked in the Top 25 in several preseason polls, but on Monday EIU was named among the first teams to receive votes when the STATS Perform FCS Top 25 poll was released.

EIU was the third team to also receive votes (No. 28), just behind Big South/OVC member UT Martin, who was ranked No. 27.

UT Martin was selected first in the Big South/OVC Football poll released during the July press conference, and Eastern Illinois was selected second.

EIU is coming off an 8-3 season and was one of the first four teams to fall out of the FCS playoffs last year. EIU finished the year ranked 24th in the latest FCS Coaches Poll (which is released closer to the start of the season).

The reigning national champion was selected as the No. 1 seed going into the pre-season, followed by North Dakota State, Montana State, Montana State and South Dakota.

Villanova topped the rankings with the next five schools tied for No. 6, with Idaho, Sacramento State, Chattanooga and Southern Illinois in the top ten.

Central Arkansas was ranked 11th, followed by Furman, Richmond, Incarnate Word, William & Mary, UAlbany, Lafayette, UC Davis, Illinois State and Western Carolina in the top 20.

Tarleton State topped the rankings with five final schools, along with Weber State, Nicholls, North Dakota and Youngstown State.

Elon was the first school to receive votes, followed by UT Martin, Eastern Illinois, Mercer and Florida A&M.

There were no other Big South/OVC schools among the teams that received votes.