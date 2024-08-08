Sports
Campbell table tennis player makes viral Olympic debut | Los Gatan
For me, table tennis was just part of family life. Rachel sungwho made her Olympic debut yesterday in the team competition in Paris and became part of a viral storyline involving American basketball greats.
Her parents met while playing for their universities in Taiwan and she grew up with her sisters training together.
I feel like I've been really lucky in that sense, that I've always had someone with me during tournaments, Sung said in a video posted to USA Table Tennis' Instagram account this week. It's always been fun.
Sung previously competed in the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago and the 2021 World Junior Championships. But, she explained, there's nothing like making the Olympic team.
It didn't feel real, she said in the clip. I was a little overwhelmed when it hit me. Tears came and I saw my parents in the audience.
It only made her more emotional, she thought.
I think it's just the fact that I know how hard it was for them to financially get us through all those years of training, especially since I wasn't the only one, she said. There were two other sisters.
She thought about how much her immigrant parents had sacrificed to give them the chance to succeed.
To actually put us through the sport and drive us back and forth to training every day, I know how hard it was, she said. At that point, it just really felt like it was paying off for them too. And I was happy to show them something that came out of their work.
Sung also encouraged other young athletes who hoped to one day achieve their Olympic dream to persevere despite difficulties.
There are always going to be so many moments where you feel like you can’t go any further, or you can’t push yourself through the barrier that’s in front of you, she told the interviewer. But I feel like it always works out. Or, even if you don’t get the result you want, you always learn something new.
Sung and her teammates Lily Zhang and Amy Wang lost 3-2 to Germany on Tuesday.
Still, they ended up making quite an impression on some of the world's biggest superstars, most notably the US basketball team.
As the table tennis team sailed across the River Seine during the opening ceremony, they posed for photos with LeBron James, Steph Curry and Anthony Ant Edwards.
A video of an interaction in which they challenge Edwards for a ping-pong paddle has racked up nearly half a million likes on TikTok. But it didn't stop there.
Antman eventually cheered for Zhang when she defeated Brazilian Bruno Takahashi.
And the table tennis team sat on the sidelines during the basketball team's practice on August 2.
They asked Curry for his autograph. Then he asked for theirs.
I appreciate you coming!! he posted on Instagram.
USA Table Tennis praised them for the big breakthrough they made in Paris.
Thank you to our women's team Lily Zhang, Amy Wang and Rachel Sung for your unwavering dedication and effort, a USATT spokesperson said on Instagram yesterday. Everything you have accomplished for Team USA is truly impressive.
|
Sources
2/ https://losgatan.com/table-tennis-player-from-campbell-makes-viral-olympic-debut/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Campbell table tennis player makes viral Olympic debut | Los Gatan
- Americans to chase gold in soccer; Gabby Thomas wins 200m
- Men's Hockey to Participate in Riga College Hockey Invitational
- Study reveals key brain cells that resist food temptation and encourage exercise
- China's development has become an example for the country
- Harris, Walz rally in Wisconsin, Michigan with Vance nearby
- Release of the 2024 Women's Tennis Schedule
- UK tech minister Elon Musk says he is 'responsible to no one'
- Watch Harris' reaction to hecklers interrupting his speech
- Map: Magnitude 5.2 Earthquake Strikes Southern California
- Donald Trump, Whose Own Running Mate Compared Himself to Hitler, Says Tim Walz's Choice as Vice President Is an Insult to Jews
- Nebraska Football's Matt Rhule is pleased with Dylan Raiola's readiness