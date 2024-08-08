Campbell table tennis player makes viral Olympic debut | Los Gatan

For me, table tennis was just part of family life. Rachel sungwho made her Olympic debut yesterday in the team competition in Paris and became part of a viral storyline involving American basketball greats.

Her parents met while playing for their universities in Taiwan and she grew up with her sisters training together.

I feel like I've been really lucky in that sense, that I've always had someone with me during tournaments, Sung said in a video posted to USA Table Tennis' Instagram account this week. It's always been fun.

IN PROFILE – Sung shared her thoughts about her journey to the Olympics in a recent video posted to social media. (USATT/IG)

Sung previously competed in the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago and the 2021 World Junior Championships. But, she explained, there's nothing like making the Olympic team.

It didn't feel real, she said in the clip. I was a little overwhelmed when it hit me. Tears came and I saw my parents in the audience.

It only made her more emotional, she thought.

I think it's just the fact that I know how hard it was for them to financially get us through all those years of training, especially since I wasn't the only one, she said. There were two other sisters.

She thought about how much her immigrant parents had sacrificed to give them the chance to succeed.

To actually put us through the sport and drive us back and forth to training every day, I know how hard it was, she said. At that point, it just really felt like it was paying off for them too. And I was happy to show them something that came out of their work.

Sung also encouraged other young athletes who hoped to one day achieve their Olympic dream to persevere despite difficulties.

There are always going to be so many moments where you feel like you can’t go any further, or you can’t push yourself through the barrier that’s in front of you, she told the interviewer. But I feel like it always works out. Or, even if you don’t get the result you want, you always learn something new.

Sung and her teammates Lily Zhang and Amy Wang lost 3-2 to Germany on Tuesday.

Still, they ended up making quite an impression on some of the world's biggest superstars, most notably the US basketball team.

WORLDS COLLIDE – The U.S. women’s table tennis team’s Olympic journey was made more memorable by interactions with some of the world’s most famous basketball stars. (Alex Hideo Shibutani / USA Table Tennis IG)

As the table tennis team sailed across the River Seine during the opening ceremony, they posed for photos with LeBron James, Steph Curry and Anthony Ant Edwards.

A video of an interaction in which they challenge Edwards for a ping-pong paddle has racked up nearly half a million likes on TikTok. But it didn't stop there.

Antman eventually cheered for Zhang when she defeated Brazilian Bruno Takahashi.

And the table tennis team sat on the sidelines during the basketball team's practice on August 2.

They asked Curry for his autograph. Then he asked for theirs.

I appreciate you coming!! he posted on Instagram.

USA Table Tennis praised them for the big breakthrough they made in Paris.

Thank you to our women's team Lily Zhang, Amy Wang and Rachel Sung for your unwavering dedication and effort, a USATT spokesperson said on Instagram yesterday. Everything you have accomplished for Team USA is truly impressive.