Sports
OLYMPIC GAMES/TABLE TENNIS–Sweden fights back to beat Japan, claim medal
PARIS — Sweden came from a two-game deficit to defeat fourth-seeded Japan in the men's table tennis team semifinals on Wednesday at the Paris Olympics to win a medal.
Japan opened with a 3-1 victory in the doubles, before Tomokazu Harimoto scored a valuable point by beating Truls Moregard, the singles silver medalist.
Sweden did not give up, however. In two 3-1 games Kristian Karlsson defeated Shunsuke Togami and Moregard won against Hiroto Shinozuka, putting the pressure on teammate Anton Kallberg, who faced the higher-ranked Harimoto in the fifth game.
Harimoto won the first two games by scores of 11-5, leaving Japan just one game away from the final, but then Kallberg made an unexpected and strong comeback, playing aggressively and taking the next two games to draw level with Harimoto.
In the deciding game, Kallberg took advantage of some unforced errors from Harimoto during intense backhand rallies. At 9-9, Kallberg won and took the fifth game 11-9, while the 21-year-old Harimoto collapsed to his knees.
We all gave absolutely everything and I don't know if we just ran out of gas. But we definitely did our best and, apart from the result, I think we played the same way we have for a number of years, Harimoto said.
Earlier in the day, French teenager Felix Lebrun defeated Brazilian Hugo Calderano for the second time in four days, taking a crucial point that saw France beat Brazil and advance to the other semi-final, where they will face China.
Just like in their bronze medal singles match, the 17-year-old Lebrun used short serves en route to victory in the first two games: 11-6, 11-7.
Calderano, the first Latin American player to reach the singles semi-finals, fought back in the third game, making the most of his advantage in long rallies, but lost the fourth game, allowing Lebrun to win 3-1.
Lebrun's older brother Alexis then defeated Brazilian Vitor Ishiy by the same score.
France hope the support of their home crowd will help them advance to the semi-final against the top team on Thursday.
“Every time we play against China, we usually do it in their country or in Asia, so there are always a lot of fans, but this time it will be a little different,” said Felix Lebrun.
“I think it's a great boost and it's not easy for them to hear a big noise in the crowd every time they lose a point. Maybe it can be a little bit different,” he added.
Both the Chinese men's and women's teams reached the semi-finals with a 3-0 victory on Wednesday.
The women's team easily defeated Taiwan, while the men's team knocked out fifth-seeded South Korea earlier in the day.
Despite some resistance in the second and third singles matches, Chinese world number one Wang Chuqin defeated Korean Jang Woojin 3-1, while Chinese world number two Fan Zhendong defeated Lim Jonghoon by the same score.
The German women's team continues its Olympic journey after the successful men's team, led by Timo Boll, was eliminated by Sweden on Tuesday.
18-year-old Annett Kaufmann scored two valuable points for Germany in a 3-1 win over India, securing a place in the semi-finals where they will face Japan.
Kaufmann, who was making her first Olympic appearance, beat higher-ranked Indian players Manika Batra and Akula Sreeja, continuing her transformation from reserve to Germany's best player after two of the team were injured.
It wasn't really easy for us to get back on track mentally, and to fight, even though we don't have the two best players in our team. But that makes me even more proud of us that we managed to win, Kaufmann said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/15381086
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- OLYMPIC GAMES/TABLE TENNIS–Sweden fights back to beat Japan, claim medal
- Dropping of rabies prevention bait
- Imran Khan recalls vomiting after filming 'sexual violence scene' in 'Kidnap'
- PM to visit Wayanad on Saturday amid calls for disaster declaration
- Paris Olympics: Fans see Chinese table tennis champions Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin as a couple
- 58 Earthquakes in 12 Hours Near Bakersfield – KMPH
- Former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating attacks senior Albanian government officials over AUKUS deal and foreign policy
- A Russian chess player tries to poison his opponent in a game
- Aamir Khan has no fear: Imran Khan says his star uncle's conviction inspired him, but couldn't open up about his mental health battle with him | Bollywood News
- Blackstone boss Stephen Schwarzman runs into trouble with new $80m Wiltshire estate
- IIT Kharagpur students invited to participate in Centre for Narendra Modi Studies event
- President Joko Widodo inaugurates lithium battery anode materials factory at KEK Kendal