OLYMPIC GAMES/TABLE TENNIS–Sweden fights back to beat Japan, claim medal

PARIS — Sweden came from a two-game deficit to defeat fourth-seeded Japan in the men's table tennis team semifinals on Wednesday at the Paris Olympics to win a medal.

Japan opened with a 3-1 victory in the doubles, before Tomokazu Harimoto scored a valuable point by beating Truls Moregard, the singles silver medalist.

Sweden did not give up, however. In two 3-1 games Kristian Karlsson defeated Shunsuke Togami and Moregard won against Hiroto Shinozuka, putting the pressure on teammate Anton Kallberg, who faced the higher-ranked Harimoto in the fifth game.

Harimoto won the first two games by scores of 11-5, leaving Japan just one game away from the final, but then Kallberg made an unexpected and strong comeback, playing aggressively and taking the next two games to draw level with Harimoto.

In the deciding game, Kallberg took advantage of some unforced errors from Harimoto during intense backhand rallies. At 9-9, Kallberg won and took the fifth game 11-9, while the 21-year-old Harimoto collapsed to his knees.

We all gave absolutely everything and I don't know if we just ran out of gas. But we definitely did our best and, apart from the result, I think we played the same way we have for a number of years, Harimoto said.

Earlier in the day, French teenager Felix Lebrun defeated Brazilian Hugo Calderano for the second time in four days, taking a crucial point that saw France beat Brazil and advance to the other semi-final, where they will face China.

Just like in their bronze medal singles match, the 17-year-old Lebrun used short serves en route to victory in the first two games: 11-6, 11-7.

Calderano, the first Latin American player to reach the singles semi-finals, fought back in the third game, making the most of his advantage in long rallies, but lost the fourth game, allowing Lebrun to win 3-1.

Lebrun's older brother Alexis then defeated Brazilian Vitor Ishiy by the same score.

France hope the support of their home crowd will help them advance to the semi-final against the top team on Thursday.

“Every time we play against China, we usually do it in their country or in Asia, so there are always a lot of fans, but this time it will be a little different,” said Felix Lebrun.

“I think it's a great boost and it's not easy for them to hear a big noise in the crowd every time they lose a point. Maybe it can be a little bit different,” he added.

Both the Chinese men's and women's teams reached the semi-finals with a 3-0 victory on Wednesday.

The women's team easily defeated Taiwan, while the men's team knocked out fifth-seeded South Korea earlier in the day.

Despite some resistance in the second and third singles matches, Chinese world number one Wang Chuqin defeated Korean Jang Woojin 3-1, while Chinese world number two Fan Zhendong defeated Lim Jonghoon by the same score.

The German women's team continues its Olympic journey after the successful men's team, led by Timo Boll, was eliminated by Sweden on Tuesday.

18-year-old Annett Kaufmann scored two valuable points for Germany in a 3-1 win over India, securing a place in the semi-finals where they will face Japan.

Kaufmann, who was making her first Olympic appearance, beat higher-ranked Indian players Manika Batra and Akula Sreeja, continuing her transformation from reserve to Germany's best player after two of the team were injured.

It wasn't really easy for us to get back on track mentally, and to fight, even though we don't have the two best players in our team. But that makes me even more proud of us that we managed to win, Kaufmann said.