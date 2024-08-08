Sports
Michigan football players try to block out sound again
The players of the Michigan American football team must once again shut out the outside noise as the new season begins.
Around this time last year, shortly after a negotiated settlement between UM and the NCAA collapsed that would have seen former head coach Jim Harbaugh suspended for four games for recruiting violations, athletic director Warde Manuel announced that he would suspend Harbaugh for three games before the start of the season. It was seen as an act of good faith.
The Wolverines are once again the target of an NCAA investigation after it was revealed that the NCAA has sent the Michigan football program another draft notice of allegations, this time involving an alleged sign-stealing plot involving former UM recruiter Connor Stalions.
Just like last season, players who were cushioned on Wednesday before their second practice of fall camp at Oosterban Fieldhouse (a temporary location while renovations to Schembechler Hall and Al Glick Field House are completed) gave a speech that they were once again blocking out the noise.
The whole time I've been here, it's always been something; and it probably always will be something, senior running back Kalel Mullings said. For us as a team, we're not going to focus on that right now. It's camp. We're focused on getting better, and we're focused on (the season opener) on Aug. 31.
It's a mentality that worked pretty well last season. The Wolverines proclaimed they were only concerned with the opinions of those in Schembecher Hall as they adopted a “Michigan vs. Everybody” mentality en route to a 15-0 season that culminated in the program's first national championship in a quarter century.
There was also plenty of adversity along the way, as Harbaugh was suspended not once, but twice, for three games each. Current head coach Sherrone Moore replaced Harbaugh in four of those games (he was also suspended in the season opener), which is part of the reason Manuel believed he was ready for the role.
Not that they want to this an experience of sorts, but it is certainly not unfamiliar territory for many within the team's facilities.
“At the end of the day, we're in camp and once you're in camp, all your focus is on camp,” graduate defenseman Quinten Johnson said. “I'm not really worried about outside accusations or anything like that. We're controlling the controllables and worrying about getting better at football.
Shortly after the players spoke to the media on Wednesday, another major news story broke. Harbaugh was suspended for one year and given a four-year show-cause order by the NCAA after engaging in unethical behavior and failing to foster an atmosphere of compliance regarding an investigation into impermissible recruiting during a COVID-19 dead period in 2021. It may not have an immediate impact on this team, but it was yet another off-field story for the program.
All concerns about how the off-field noise will affect this season revolve around Moore. The document released Sunday alleges he deleted 52 text messages with Stalions, the Wolverines’ former analyst, on the same day in October that media reports had suggested Stalions was the man behind an illegal in-person scouting operation.
After serving his suspension last season, he faces the possibility of being labelled a 'repeat offender', which could result in a suspension or a penalty where the offence is committed.
There’s always something in the media, Mullings said. You come to Schem and you might see something on your phone, but at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter. What matters is that we’re practicing today. We’re having meetings today. That’s what’s important.
While Michigan’s roster may not appear as loaded as it was last season, it looks set to remain a major player in the College Football Playoff race. Last week, Moore said there was no “honeymoon period” for him and his new coaching staff, who are focused on defending their title.
UM is only about three weeks away from starting that process, with Kickoff against Fresno State is August 31 at 7:30 p.m. on NBC.
That game is no easy feat, and neither is the rest of UM's schedule, which includes a non-conference showdown with national title contender Texas, key matchups with new Big Ten members Oregon, USC and Washington (who were defeated in last year's national title game) and, of course, the final with Ohio State.
With a schedule like that, there are too many obstacles to deal with other things.
We see it, and then we get on with our work,” Mullings said. “We're working toward a common goal, that's the priority.
