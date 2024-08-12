Milwaukee Premier League rises as Wisconsin's best cricket association

OAK CREEK In a moment, Survivor's Eye of the Tiger screams from a speaker. In the next, Abhi Toh Party by Indian artists Badshah and Aastha Gill are getting people on their feet. The Black Eyed Peas' I need to feel keeps the vibes high, followed by Akon and Hamsika Iyer's Chammak Challo.

This isn't the scene of a bustling nightclub. Instead, it's a serene Saturday morning at Abendschein Park in Oak Creek, and the Dragons are taking on Milwaukee United in the Milwaukee Premier Leaguethe largest cricket league in Wisconsin.

The Dragons have brought their own sound equipment, consisting of a speaker, a sound board and a microphone. This allows them to communicate more easily with teammates on the bench and to ridicule the opponents.

Most players wear their brightly colored uniforms — Milwaukee United went for a bright neon yellow and blue — but others roll in wearing Adidas T-shirts and sweatpants. Everyone has their own bag and paddle-shaped bat. Cheerful conversation flows in multiple languages.

The MPL has games every weekend from April to August. The competition is serious and fierce, but camaraderie prevails; that's why they don't play for money.

“We don't want to spend prize money,” said Kish Gangavarapu of the Master Blasters, who had just played a match against the Sharks.

“There is more competition and more emotional stakes when there is money involved, but we don't want that. That's why we award a Champions Cup. It's not about the money. We play for the spirit of the game and friendship.”

Gangavarapu has been playing in the MPL since 2015 and is one of the league’s most successful players. His teammate, Hari Banda, joined in 2013. The elder statesmen of the MPL, which began in 2006, have seen the league and Milwaukee cricket grow to its current state.

“There are two prominent leagues,” said Banda, the Master Blasters vice-captain. “This is the MPL, and there is another one called 'Regal'. This game is played with a hard tennis ball, the other uses a real cricket ball which the international players play with.

“There are more (leagues) where we play here. They are coming. Everyone is trying to be part of all the leagues now.”

Gangavarapu says there are 16 teams with an estimated 18 players per team, which equates to around 288 active members. His vice-captain explained how the league was formed by mutual friends.

“Cricket is actually played by people from the Indian subcontinent, so we're all a closed group,” Banda said. “If you know Indian friends, you ask, 'Hey, where do you play cricket?'

“You'll know. You won't miss it if there's cricket being played anywhere in the US”

The “closed bracket” extends all the way to Green Bay, home of the GB Stars. Ironically, the Stars are the best team in the league in Milwaukee. They have reigned supreme since the pandemic, securing back-to-back titles in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

The Stars could have won a championship in 2020, but the MPL was shut down due to COVID-19.

“The pandemic was a tough one,” Banda said. “In Milwaukee, we're waiting for the summer. The pandemic put us inside. We couldn't play those two years. We were forced out of the league.

“We have a lot of WhatsApp groups and social media is there. So when we decided it was pretty okay to go out and play, the organizing committee sent a message.”

Even after the pandemic, the MPL is more popular than ever. The league has received too much interest, forcing them to turn away potential players.

“The game is getting popular,” Banda said. “We see so many players interested in the game, but we have a limited number of weeks that you can play outside in Milwaukee, so we can't go beyond a certain number of teams.

“There are more people who want to play, but that is the limitation we have.”

Team USA reaches 2026 T20 World Cup

Cricket is growing both in Milwaukee and across the country. This summer, the U.S. men’s T20 team reached the Super Eight stage of the ICC World Cup for the first time.

The US defeated Canada and stunned Pakistan in Dallas to qualify for the Super Eights, but the magical run ended there after losses to India, West Indies and England.

The men's team has an automatic bid for the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka as they progress to the Super Eight round.

Cricket Basics and Terms

Most action in cricket takes place in a space approximately equal to the distance between home plate and the pitcher's mound in baseball.

The attack sends two batsmenwhile the defense surrounds the entire field. The bowler (pitcher) sprints to a marked line and throws the ball to the batsman. There are no outs, so if the batsman doesn't like the pitch, they don't have to swing. However, they do have to wicketa three-pronged structure supporting two wooden bails. If the ball hits the wicket and the bails fall, the batsman is out.

The batsman can hit the ball to any part of the pitch. Once the ball is hit, the two batsmen sprint to replace each other; imagine hitting a baseball and then running straight to the pitcher's mound while a teammate runs the other way. If the batsmen replace each other safely with their wickets intact, they score a single walk.

There is also a border around the field. If a ball hits or bounces over the boundary, the attack automatically earns four runs. If the ball sails over the boundary (a home run), they are awarded six runs. A decent innings of batting results in around 20 runs, although batsmen are expected to play for a century where they score 100 runs in one at bat.

Batsmen stay until they are forced out, which usually happens when the defence catches a high ball, or when the takes (destroys) the wicket. As soon as 10 batsmen are out, the teams change sides.

Unlike baseball, any defender can be a bowler. After six legal bowls – a about – the bowler returns to the field and someone else takes his place. T20 Cricket refers to a relatively new and shortened form of cricket that involves a maximum of 20 overs (120 legal bowls) per innings. There are only two innings in T20, so each team must make the most of their 120 bowls. The other forms of cricket can take several days to complete.