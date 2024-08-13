IHSAA, IGHSAU move boys golf, girls tennis to fall | News, Sports, Jobs





BOONE — The Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have partnered to reduce spring crowds by moving the boys golf and girls tennis seasons to the fall sports seasons, which begin in the 2025-26 school year. The changes, in response to concerns that member schools have had about the schedule for decades, were approved by both the IHSAA and IGHSAU boards of directors following discussions at a joint meeting in early July. “Our member schools have been asking for ways to alleviate the busy spring sports seasons for years,” said Erin Gerlich, IGHSAU Executive Director. “These new changes provide relief from an already busy spring and an opportunity for IGHSAU and IHSAA to enhance the state tournament experiences for tennis and golf.” “A lot of work has gone into this process and we appreciate all the input we have received regarding these changes.” Iowa's current spring schedule includes eight sports: golf, soccer, tennis, and track and field for both boys and girls. It overlaps with baseball and softball each season. The adjustment was discussed at 2023-2024 district meetings, the Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association state conference, advisory committees and the 2023 IHSAA membership survey. “Reducing the crowding in the spring schedule has been a topic of conversation for several years between ADs, our staff, representative councils, boards and the joint IHSAA & IGHSAU committee,” said Tom Keating, IHSAA Executive Director. “By moving our Class 3A, 2A and 1A golf competitions to the fall, so that they align with Class 4A, we are taking a step toward reducing crowds.” Among nine other peer state associations in the Midwest, seven separate golf seasons by gender and all nine separate tennis seasons. Increased availability of facilities, coaching and school resources, plus reduced scheduling conflicts are the most frequently cited reasons for those successful season separations. “Other Midwestern states have had success with this model, and I am confident our schools will adapt to the new format,” said Keating, who served as NFHS president in 2023-24. “While we recognize some of the initial challenges, the benefits of reducing spring scheduling congestion, reducing lost instructional time, and providing the option to have the same coach for spring and fall are driving us in this direction.” “For boys' golf, the fall will provide good course and playing conditions, and the high school season immediately follows the summer, when most golfers have had a chance to work on their game.” In 2025, boys golf (3A, 2A, 1A) and girls tennis (2A, 1A) will compete in both the 2024-25 spring and 2025-26 fall seasons. Class 4A boys golf has competed exclusively in the fall since 1993 and has the earliest competition start date of any fall sport. Today's latest news and more in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesrepublican.com/sports/local-sports/2024/08/ihsaa-ighsau-moving-boys-golf-girls-tennis-to-the-fall/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos