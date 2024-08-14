Menlo College – Assistant tennis coach for men and women







The Menlo College Athletics Department is seeking candidates for the position of Assistant Mens and Womens Tennis Coach. This position reports to the Director of Mens and Womens Tennis. The description of responsibilities below is intended to be descriptive, but not necessarily all-inclusive. The Men's and Women's Assistant Tennis Coach is responsible for assisting with student-athlete recruitment/retention and program development to produce successful individual and team performances. The coach must be committed to a holistic approach to developing student-athletes as leaders in the classroom, community, and on the court. The coach must be able to assist in providing leadership, management, and strategic planning for the cross country and track programs. This includes budgeting, fundraising, staffing and development, overseeing program implementation, planning and management of facilities, and evaluating program effectiveness. The incumbent must adhere to all NCAA, Pacific West Conference (Pacwest), and Menlo College Athletic Department rules and regulations. Failure to comply with NCAA, Pacwest, and/or Menlo College rules will result in immediate termination of employment. SPECIFIC RESPONSIBILITIES Provide support in providing leadership in responding to student needs and university issues related to the Menlos athletic program.

Assist in effectively coordinating the recruitment of student-athletes within Menlo College's admissions standards and policies established by the college and the NCAA.

Assist in developing a written set of goals, objectives and values ​​for the tennis programs.

Ongoing professional development opportunities to enhance the competitiveness of the programs and the development of student-athletes.

Help actively promote, publicize and improve a positive image for Menlo College.

Assist in determining budget requirements for maintaining and developing the tennis programs; control expenditures and monitor the budget.

Help ensure that all student-athletes adhere to applicable NCAA, Pacwest, and Menlo policies and regulations.

Assist in evaluating and recommending adjustments to policies regarding travel, scheduling, and other matters related to the tennis programs.

Help develop a comprehensive plan to promote community service projects, academic success, campus involvement, and character development.

Other responsibilities as assigned. QUALIFICATIONS Bachelor's degree required, Master's degree in related field preferred.

Strong interpersonal and organizational skills, as well as written and oral communication skills.

Thorough knowledge of NCAA rules and regulations.

3-5 years of coaching experience at peer level is a plus

A commitment to the success of student-athletes in their academic and athletic endeavors

A commitment to integrity, general equality and diversity.

Ability to work unconventional schedules, including nights and weekends. About us: Menlo College is a close-knit community of exceptional, committed people. Faculty members teach and mentor from their perspectives as scholars, entrepreneurs, managers, and community leaders. Menlo College attracts students from around the world, young adults who are committed to learning, playing intercollegiate sports, starting and leading organizations, and volunteering in the community. The campus is located 30 miles south of San Francisco in Silicon Valley, one of the most entrepreneurial and innovative locations in the world. Silicon Valley is known as a hotbed of innovation that is brimming with opportunities for experiential learning. In support of experiential learning, all business students at Menlo College are required to complete a 6-credit internship prior to graduation. Psychology students are also strongly encouraged to complete a credit-bearing internship. The Menlo College Internship Program is designed to help students apply the knowledge and skills they gain in the classroom to professional settings. In recognition of the quality of Menlo's program, the college was named to the top tier of U.S. News & World Report's 2015 America's Best Colleges rankings. This is the fifth consecutive year that Menlo College has received this honor. Menlo was also named Best in the West by The Princeton Review for the seventh consecutive year. AffordableCollegesOnline.org (AC Online) further recognized the quality of the Menlo College experience: AC Online named Menlo one of the 4-year colleges in California with the best lifetime return on investment (ROI). For more information about Menlo College, please visit www.menlo.edu. INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE Application instructions: Interested and qualified candidates should submit a resume and cover letter indicating their interest in the position. Ben Cabell, Menlo College Tennis Director

1000 El Camino Real, Atherton, CA 94027-4301

or by email to [email protected] All prospective employees of Menlo College must undergo a background check and provide an annual statement of good conduct in order to operate a motor vehicle on behalf of Menlo College. Menlo College has a strict equal employment opportunity policy. – Advertisement –

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wearecollegetennis.com/2024/08/13/menlo-college-mens-and-womens-assistant-tennis-coach/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos