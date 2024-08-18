2024 High School Girls Tennis Area Schedules – News-Herald





BEAUMONT Coach: Lauren Smith Last year: 9-5 Selection: Maya Blazer, Sr., first doubles, Nina Bramhall, Jr., first doubles, Lily Dixon, Sr., first single, Bryn Safran, So., third single, Emma Wolf, Sr., second doubles, Lucy Wolf, Sr., second doubles, Lucy Workman, So., second single CHAGRIN FALLS Coach: Kathleen Aranavage, first year Last year: 10-6-2 (4-4 CVC) Roster: Claire Rubin, So., singles/doubles, Delaney Joyce, Sr., singles/doubles, Mary Claire Holdren, Sr., doubles, Maizie Spremulli, Sr., doubles, Eliza Gonzales, Jr., singles/doubles, Ingrid Latore, Fr., singles/doubles, Sophia Martens, Sr., singles/doubles, Lucy Hopkins, Jr., doubles, Dora Norton, Jr., singles/doubles, Anna Hively, Fr., singles/doubles, Alexa Zingales, Sr., singles/doubles GENEVA Coach: Scott Torok, 27th year Last year: 17-4 (12-0), CVC Lake champion Starters: Mickey Zheng, Sr., singles, Addison DiPofi, Sr., singles, Abby Griffiths, Sr. singles/doubles, Ayva Encarnacion, Sr., singles/doubles, Ashlyn Thompson, So., singles, Jackie Patterson, Jr., singles/doubles, Hannah Dunn, So., doubles, Jillian Miniard, Jr., doubles Reserves: Abby Castrilla, Sr., Dawn Thompson, Jr., Brooklinn Weeson, Jr., Maddie Todd, So., Elizabeth Ralph, So. GILMOUR Coach: Claudia Althans, first year Last year: 13-2 Singles: Abigail Lynch, So., singles, Caroline Koch, Fr., singles, Grier Peckham, Fr., singles, Natalie Andelova, Sr., first doubles, Gianna Francisco, Jr., first doubles, Katherine Frawley, Sr., second doubles, Quinn Doyle, Sr., second doubles Reserves: Scarlett Gree, So., Sophia Haas PORT Coach: Lori Shulman, second year Last year: 12-3 (5-0 CVC) Starters: Vanessa Grajzl, Sr. Bella Hsieh, Sr. (district qualifier), Izzy Young, Sr., Dani Forte, Jr., state qualifier, Anya Simpfendorfer, Jr., Valeria Kislyansky, So., state qualifier MENTOR Coach: Joe Morgan, 13th year Last year: 10-7 Starting Lineup: Maddie Menough, Sr., first single/first double, Sara Urbanowski, So., single/double, Mya Lorence, Jr., single/first double, Kira Florek, Sr., first double/third single, Annaliesse Horton, Sr., third single/double, Jillian Funk, Sr., third single/second double, Sabrina Scipione, third single/second double, Miranda Rich, Sr., third single, Ella Dietrich, Jr., third single, Olivia Rush, Jr., third single, Hanna Fiorta, Sr., third double, Ayesha Faruki, Jr. Reserves: Audrey DiMattia, Jr., singles/doubles, Simone LaManna, So., doubles, Haley Kruger, So., doubles NORTH Coach: Lexie Danch, freshman Starters: Grace Forwick, Sr. first singles, Gabby Cannato, Sr. second singles, Adrianna Vujica, So., third singles, Luci Hinde, Jr., first doubles, Kylah Godwin, Jr., first doubles, Kylie Cannato, Fr., second doubles, Leah Lauer, So., second doubles Reserves: Alyssa May, So., doubles, Kaiyah Stradford, Jr., doubles, Willow Wallace, F., doubles, Oskar Wallace, Sr., doubles RIVERSIDE Coach: Scott Bailis, freshman Last year: 6-6 (3-3 WRC) Starters: Julia Barrow, Sr., singles, Payton Havanchak, So., doubles, Caridee Longauer, Jr., singles, Lily ONeill, Jr., doubles, Gabriella Sandoval, Sr., doubles, Leah Tekavec, So., singles/ doubles, Caroline Ramming, Jr., doubles, Mickayla Caine, Jr., doubles, Samantha Kieran, Jr., doubles, Audriana Sankovich, Jr., doubles Reserves: Marlie Channel, Jr., doubles, Reagan Havanchak, Sr., doubles, Camille Katschke, Fr., doubles, Kate Maclin, So., doubles, Camryn McCloskey, So., doubles, Jacey Serwatka, Jr., doubles, Taylor Wright, Sr., doubles, Madeline Zorka, Fr., doubles SOUTH Coach: Janeen Miklowski, eighth grade Starters: Cara Nejak, So., first singles, Lindsay Nejak, So., second singles, Julie Chen, So., third singles, Kailyn Weidenaar, Sr., first doubles, Abby McLaughlin, Sr., first doubles, Gabby Gilliam, Jr., second doubles, Allie McCue, So., second doubles Reserves: Grace Starick, Fr., third singles/second doubles, Zoe Ayala, Sr., second doubles, Gretchen Cooper, Jr., third singles/second doubles WEST GEAUGA Coach: Mary Kay Yuhas, second year Last year: 5-5 Starters: Lillian Isgro, Jr., first singles, Caroline Yeager, So., second singles, Cassia Rogers, Jr., third singles, Elizabeth Grisez, So., first doubles, Maddie Oster, Sr., first doubles, Sophia Kristoff, Sr., second doubles, Isabella DiFranco, Sr., second doubles, Laina Walicki, Jr., second doubles, Gianna Lauro, Fr., second doubles, Aurora Pavlick, Fr., second doubles Reserves: Sophia Dipero, Jr., 2nd doubles, Jade Bredyn, Jr., 2nd doubles, Gabriella Goldberg, Sr., 1st doubles, Lilliana Cochelia, Jr., 3rd singles, Ariella Frekylman, 2nd singles, Elsa Henderson, So., 1st singles, Renee Mason, Fr., 2nd singles, Lena Wright, Fr., 1st doubles, Gabby Ohlsen, Fr., 2nd doubles, Maria Pierce, Fr., 2nd doubles Originally published: August 18, 2024 at 2:23 pm

