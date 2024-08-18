Cumberland County Football Jamboree 2024

High school football is back.

On Friday, all 10 NCHSAA teams from Fayetteville faced off against non-league opponents at the 2024 Cumberland County Football Jamboree, with half playing at Pine Forest and the other half at Gray's Creek.

We caught up with the action on Andrews Road, where EE Smith, Westover, Pine Forest, Seventy-First and Jack Britt gave fans a taste of what's to come this season.

Below, read what we learned about each team's performance in Pine Forest and the top players from the final practice games leading up to Week 1 of the regular season, which begins next Friday.

EE Smith

The Tevell Williams era has officially begun and the battle is over. The defense stole the show.

EE Smith opened the 10-play session on defense, forcing two straight fumbles, both recovered by senior defensive tackle Zyron Gerald, including one scoop-and-score early in the scrimmage, and the Golden Bulls' lone touchdown of the afternoon.

Early in the season, Williams wasn't sure about the quarterback situation until 6-foot freshman Quinton Nelson showed up at practice and was slotted behind center. And against Goldsboro, he showed the potential is there.

Nelson stood tall in the pocket all afternoon and did a good job finding his receivers despite not connecting on many passes, but the reads are there for the young quarterback.

“The sky's the limit for him. He started off a bit rough this summer but he's making progress and I'm impressed with him,” Williams said.

The Golden Bulls' receiving corps is young, featuring freshman Nick Smith and junior track star David Hickmond, but their speed and athleticism will likely carry them throughout the season.

Westover

The Wolverines' approach to the jamboree was to look as “normal” as possible and not reveal too much of their appearance.

An already young team missing two quarterbacks on the depth chart moved Tramell Hankins behind center, who normally lines up at wideout as the Wolverines' top target. “He's our guy now and his play hasn't been bad,” coach Ernest King said.

King hammers home consistency, and that was Westover's biggest contribution in their game against St. Pauls.

Ethan O'Neil-Hubbard was the Wolverines' most consistent player on offense, using his strong, dynamic offense to create holes at the line of srimmage or to bring the run to the rim, which was a plus for the offense.

“I expect him to have a great year this year. He's our guy because he's electric,” King said. “He's a runner, he's physical on both sides of the ball, and he's going to get us a lot of touchdowns this year.”

Although the Wolverines didn’t touch the end zone in the 60-minute scrimmage, King sees tremendous potential in the physical and conditioning side of the team, especially on the defensive end with the leadership and spark at middle linebacker from Jaylin Jessup. Jessup was everywhere and showed why he’s the anchor of the Westover defense in his junior year, along with fellow new junior Mekijah Latiker.

Latiker, a 6-foot-3, 260-pound player, was a powerhouse in the middle of the field all game, racking up sacks and being extremely disruptive in the trenches.

“He (Latiker) is a great one for me,” King said. “He hasn't reached his full potential yet, but he's getting better every week. When he gets it together, he's going to be special.”

Seventy-one-one

Seventy-First was as usual dominant against Apex-Friendship.

The Falcons, last year's 3A East champions, kept the game plan simple but got a series of excellent scores from two of the Falcons' three-headed monsters: Donavan Frederick and Jayson Franklin.

Frederick got things started with a 35-yard blast up the middle, one of his three touchdowns on the night. That was followed by Franklin, who ran the ball strongly and took advantage of the solid blocking of the Falcons' veteran offensive line.

But Seventy-First's expected X-factor for the season, Shon Pone, did a great job of impressing all over the field for the Falcons. He was a reliable target for DeAndre Nance as a rushing threat and an extra player who could step up to bat in the backfield.

“He's going to be our guy. He can easily run for 700 yards, 500 yards receiving, and catch punts and kick returns, and that's important to us. He's going to be everywhere this season,” coach Duran McLaurin said.

Although this was Seventy-First's first and only practice game in preparation for the 2024 season, the Falcons are already picking up the playoffs where they left off last season.

Pine forest

The visiting team came out and showed a consistent run game against Jack Britt, but failed in the passing department, with a plethora of drops from their targets. And for coach Bill Sochovka, that was one of the biggest concerns, along with the secondary.

“I feel like our quarterbacks threw really good balls, but we dropped about 10 passes in the open field, and we can't have that,” Sochovka said. “We're going to run a lot, but not making those plays can't make us a one-dimensional team.”

Jack Britt

Despite having the toughest schedule in Cumberland County this season, the Buccaneers have a lot to look forward to heading into the first week of play next week.

Jack Britt had a rough start due to mental errors, but managed to get back on his feet in the next two offensive attacks.

The Bucs found their quarterback in Gavin Stokes, and he ran the game in an orderly fashion with crisp, precise passing and playmaking for the Buccaneers offense. And the Stokes-Javonte Brooks connection will be one to watch this season. The two connected on two short passes that resulted in breakaway receptions of over 40 yards, one of which resulted in a touchdown.

The Buccaneers defense was solid all game, flying around the secondary and controlling the flats where Pine Forest attempted to complete many of its passes. But for coach Brian Randolph, dominating in the trenches with the defensive linemen he calls his “big behinds” is where it all begins.

But while it's been a good team so far, being good isn't good enough for Randolph and co. “We've got too much competition this year to just be good, it's important that we eliminate things before they go wrong, like false starts, bad snaps, bad lineups. We've got to be elite,” Randolph said.