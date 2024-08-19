Sports
Monterrey Open 2024 tennis | TV channel & live stream
The Monterrey Open sees the best women on the WTA Tour compete against each other as the 2024 season heads towards the final major tournament of the campaign.
Five different women have won the last five Grand Slam tournaments, and no one has defended the US Open title since Serena Williams in 2014.
Coco Gauff is the reigning US Open champion and she is determined to head to New York later this month with momentum, confidence, fitness and form.
Monterrey Open winner Donna Vekic, still just outside the world's top 20, knows she is under pressure to repeat her heroics or at least minimise the points loss in Mexico.
Katie Boulter will lead the way for Great Britain in the West and will be determined to finish the year with flying colours as she continues to edge past the top 32.
RadioTimes.com has gathered everything you need to know about how to watch the Monterrey Open 2024 tennis tournament.
When is the Monterrey Open 2024?
The tournament starts on Monday, August 19, 2024 and runs to the final on Saturday August 24, 2024.
The game starts around 6pm UK time every day.
How to Watch and Live Stream Monterrey Open 2024 in the UK
You can watch the Monterrey Open 2024 live on Sky Sport.
Sky Sport can be added to any Sky TV package for just 22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can get the complete sports package plus Netflix for 43 per month.
Sky Sports customers can stream the tournament live via the Sky Go app on a range of devices, including most smartphones and tablets, as part of their subscription.
You can also view the action via NOW with a day membership (14.99) or monthly membership (34.99).
NOW can be streamed via a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.
