Sports
Arizona Wildcats Football: 5 Potential Breakout Candidates for the 2024 Season
Arizona has largely wrapped up pre-season training camp and is now fully focused on the 2024 season opener against New Mexico on Aug. 31.
That match will mark the debut of Brent Brennan as head coach, and while he inherits a lot of returning talent from the Wildcat team that went 10-3 and won the Alamo Bowl, there is also a fair amount of newness, both in terms of new to the program and potentially new to play a key role on the field.
Everyone is familiar with the well-known raw materials, such as quarterback Noah Fifita and receiver Greetings McMillanthe returning offensive linemen and a slew of defensive standouts. But what about those who joined the team this spring or summer, or who have been around for a while and have been waiting for their time to shine?
Below are five potential players for the UA this fall:
TE Keyan Burnett
Burnett is entering his third season with the program and when he arrived in 2022, he came with high expectations as a 4-star prospect and son of a former UA linebacker Chester BurnettBut while the rest of his Servite High School teammates have excelled for the Wildcats, Burnett has been a bit player thus far with four starts and just six receptions.
Arizona has a big opening at tight end with record holder Tanner McLachlan to the NFL, and the 6-foot-6 Burnett has both the skills and the connection with Fifita to fill it. Tight end was a big part of Brennan's offense at San Jose State and Dino Babes The 2022 Syracuse team had a TE who led the team in receiving, so the position should be a huge value in this scheme.
CB Markies Groves-Killebrew
Another former 4-star prospect, Groves-Killebrew began his career at Texas A&M and then transferred to Louisville, but injuries slowed him at both spots. Arizona is giving him a third chance to make that first impression, and based on his play in training camp, he could start at cornerback opposite Tacario Davis.
The aggressive defensive front the Wildcats plan to field this season will make strong perimeter coverage even more important. Groves-Killebrew has gone up against T-Mac and Arizona’s other top receivers all camp and held his own.
WR Jeremiah Patterson
Five of Arizona's newcomers spent parts of their careers at the College of San Mateo, including Patterson, who at 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds doesn't look like a playmaker. But when he got his chance with the first team, he flourished, and those skills could be a valuable weapon in the return game, too.
Last year the UA had two receivers with 90 receptions in T-Mac and Jacob Koekenmaking it impossible for teams to double up on both. Patterson could be the guy in the slot who can burn the defense over the middle when T-Mac is taking up so much attention elsewhere.
P Michael Salgado-Medina
Recruited by the previous coaching staff to be the heir to the throne Tyler loop at kicker, that role will have to wait another year. Arizona needs a punter now, and signs point to Salgado-Medina possibly being the only true freshman to start in the season opener.
At 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, Salgado-Medina uses his entire body when punting and has shown solid hang time.
OL Rhino Meeting Day
Left tackle is probably the most important position on the line, and Jordan Morgans The sheer reliability at that position the previous three years has been essential to Arizona's offense. Raymond Pulido was seen as his successor after playing both guard and tackle last season, but with Pulido unavailable this fall, that expected strength has suddenly become a major concern.
That was until Tapaatoutai quickly established himself as the top option at left tackle early in camp. At 6-foot-1 and 300 pounds, the redshirt freshman has the size for the position, and he’s shown a meanness in reps that’s necessary for someone tasked with protecting the QB’s blind side.
