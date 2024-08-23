Nate Frazier, freshman RB, Georgia football player, shared his own story





This Sentells Intel representative covering Georgia football shares the strong backstory of Georgia freshman RB Nate Frazier. He finished his prep career as the nation’s No. 2 RB and the No. 49 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking also had him as the No. 2 RB and No. 48 overall. Nate Frazier has taken a pretty big fall. The kind of game that has made him stand out at every summer practice, practice and exhibition game for the Georgia football program thus far. He transferred to UGA in early June, rated the No. 2 RB in the country by national recruiting services. The irony was that Frazier wasn’t even the clear starter for his powerhouse Mater Dei team (the mythical 2023 national champions) as a senior. There were clear traces of the great Dandre Swift in his game. That was the scouting report on Frazier who came in with his 10.5 100-meter speed and an impressive work ethic. He was also 6'1″ and weighed 200 pounds. That was a slightly larger and slightly faster version of Swift. Whether he had Swift's sudden, tough, and deadly dead leg remains to be seen. There was some thinking that Frazier could become a quality No. 3 RB this fall, much like Swift played Nick Chubb and Sony Michel in 2017. Nothing special for a true freshman. Yet somehow he’s outpacing that buzz. He probably had to, given the delicate nature of Florida transfer and preseason All-SEC pick Trevor Etiennes’ status for the opener. There are also question marks surrounding the health (turf toe) of potential 2024 breakout Roderick Robinson and Branson Robinson’s remarkable early comeback from the devastating knee injury that wiped out his 2023 season. When Frazier stepped onto the field, it looked like he had done something to impress someone. Kirby Smart had called him a little ball of energy earlier in fall camp. Standout guard Dylan Fairchild said Frazier was always talking. The Frazier stories begin to pile up: He once told former running backs coach Dell McGee not to be surprised if he committed. That's not unusual, except that he shared that with McGee within the first hour of his first visit. His phone had a countdown clock counting down the days of January, February, March, April and May until he would report to his new team in Athens.

When it came to his dreams, he said he always put his head down and got to work, allowing God to work His magic from that point on.

When he backed out of his recruiting process, he never thought he would be good enough to get the offer from Georgia. I always tell people I never thought I would be in the position I am in now, but God made it happen, so I am so thankful.

His teammates told him to report to UGA in the best shape of his life or he would fall behind. Otherwise, the UGA summer workouts and grind would drown him. That’s what he did, and his head has clearly stayed above water in fall camp.

There was his response to a social media post that listed highlights and names of former Georgia greats who wore the No. 3 jersey, such as Todd Gurley and Roquan Smith. He took that to heart and was very aware of what he was supposed to represent while wearing that number in his true freshman season.

Frazier grew up in Compton and South Central Los Angeles, neighborhoods made famous by the 1991 John Singleton classic Boyz in the Hood.

There are quotes like this one he shared with DawgNation before signing with the Bulldogs last December: I want people to know that no matter what you go through, don’t give up, he said. The road isn’t always going to be dark. You’re going to have dark days. You’re going to have rainy days. You’re going to have sunny days. But no matter what happens, keep pushing through and make sure you’re loyal to yourself and stay true and make sure you always keep the ones you love by your side because your family is going to have your back no matter what.

The biggest thing I want you to tell the fans is that they are not considered fans at all, he said last December. I am not that type of person. I am not a Hollywood person. I am just as equal as they are, so I do not consider them fans. Everyone at UGA that is a fan of UGA football, I consider them my family. I do not consider them fans at all, under any circumstances. My message to them is I can’t wait to put on a show for you guys, liven it up in Athens and Sanford Stadium and help us win another national championship. Try to get this triple championship in the three to four years that I’m going to be there. I can’t wait to see all those ladies and gentlemen and fans of Georgia football in person. I just appreciate them always cheering me on in my Twitter comments and my Instagram posts. For all their love and support, I really appreciate it. Those are good, but none of them would be the best story we've heard about Frazier so far. His commitment video from last fall is no longer online, he was kind enough to share it with DawgNation in the spring. Given his talent and drive, we had a feeling DawgNation would be very interested in seeing him again for the season opener against Clemson. The best part? The words in his commitment video weren’t just words he said, he wrote them. We've seen a lot of commitment videos over the years. This one is rare because it goes deeper than almost any other. Just look. It suggests that no one will ever be able to tell Nate Frazier's story better than he. Did you know that DawgNation.com's weekly Before the Hedges show is available as an Apple podcast? Click to watch and download. Nate Frazier: The Words He Wrote for His Commitment Video This passage speaks for itself. Check out the actual lyrics from the video above, which features a classic Nipsey Hussle song. Perseverance. Time. Commitment. Dedication. Family. Success is within reach of those who can see beyond the surface. Every day I think about the what ifs. What if I didn't have a football? What if there was no way out? What if I didn't develop such an incredible love for the sport that I couldn't live without it? Growing up in South Central LA as a black young man wasn’t the best. You face a lot of obstacles, but God decided to make me a chosen one and build me to be Ford tough. My journey began at the age of six. A child with passion, the heart of a lion and dreams to chase. I knew I was more and wanted more than what society had to offer me. I have always known love and family first. That kind of love is sacred. Motivation to keep going. When I count my blessings, I count their love twice. During this expedition there were days when I wanted to throw in the towel. It’s not always sweet, but giving up is not an option for me. I see my story. I know I’m destined for greatness. I know I have to change the story. I have been given a blessing to change the course of my family and the dynamics of who they say I should be. Generational curses will not deny who I am and where I am going. I will not be a statistic thriving in the footsteps of those greats who paved the way before me. I want to thank everyone who saw my greatness and hungered me with confidence. I want to thank those who saw my heart and filled it with words of encouragement. I want to thank those who saw my doubt and assured me that I am worthy. Thank you. That being said, I will continue my education and develop my talent at the University of Georgia. Keep it up, Dawgs. Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you'll see special 1-on-1 content with top 2025 prospects like Ethan Barbour, Ryan Montgomery, Elijah Griffin, and Justus Terry SENTELLS INTEL (check out recent Georgia football recruiting articles)

