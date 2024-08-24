Louisville Leopards vs. New Philadelphia Quakers Football Video Highlights 2024 | Louisville Nipped by New Philadelphia 12-7 in Season Opener





New Philadelphia 12, Louisville 7 << 2023 Vs. Steubenville | Football Schedule | Vs. Alliance >>> The Louisville Leopards Varsity Football Team lost 12-7 to the visiting New Philadelphia Quakers in their season opener at Louisville Leopards Stadium on Friday night. Luke Seaman forced a fumble on a Quaker punt return and Jacob Paumier made a recovery on the New Philadelphia 3-yard line to give the Leopards prime field position late in the second quarter. Tate Aljancic found the end zone on the next play and also kicked the extra point to put Louisville up 7-0 with 4:36 left in the first half. However, New Philadelphia would come back with 12 unanswered points to spoil the Leopards home opener. Quaker quarterback Keaton Fausel ran the ball 34 times and collected 300 yards on the ground and 2 touchdowns. Fausel scored on an 8-yard touchdown run with just 19 seconds left before halftime. He later ran the ball 11 yards for the go-ahead score to cap a 3 play, 55-yard drive to put New Philadelphia up 12-7 with 2:27 left in the third period. Neither team would score again for the rest of the match. MORE TO COME… Game statistics | Summary of the score | Team Statistics | Individual statistics YSN livestream Livestream thanks to YSN-live WHBC Sport Livestream Summary of the match SUMMARY COMING SOON . . . <<< Previous 2023 | New Philadelphia All-Time Series NEXT: The Leopards host the Alliance Aviators on Friday, August 30th. The game starts at 7:00 PM at Louisville Leopards Stadium. The Louisville Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2024 will be honored during the pregame which starts at 6:30 PM. There will also be a pre-game “Meet and Greet Reception” with the inductees prior to the game at 5:30 PM at the stadium. Upcoming Leopard Football Schedule August 24 – Louisville JV at New Philadelphia, 10:00 Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium

August 28 – Louisville 8th Grade on Green, 5:30 PM – Green High School Practice Field (1474 Boettler Rd Uniontown OH 44685)

August 29 – Louisville Freshman at Alliance, 5:00 PM – Len Dawson Field

August 30 – Louisville Varsity vs. Alliance, 7:00 PM – Louisville Leopards Stadium

August 31 – Louisville JV at Alliance, 10:00 – Len Dawson Field Louisville Opponents Week 1 Scores Thursday August 22nd

at Perry 35, Canton Central Catholic 0 Friday August 23

Padua Franciscan 34, at Alliance 6

Northwest 29, at Norton 14

Marlington 24, at Warrensville Heights 12

Akron Buchtel 22, at North Canton Hoover 13

at West Branch 27, Canfield 7

at Dover 28, Green 24

at South Range 42, New Middletown Springfield 14

Orrville 41, at Wooster 12 Donate to Leopard Nation Donation amount

Choose amount $5.00 €10.00 $20.00 $50.00 $100.00 Other Statistics of the football game New Philadelphia at Louisville Summary of the score QUAKERS 12, LEOPARDS 7 Team 1-2-3-4–TOTAL New Philadelphia 0-6-6-0–12 Louisville 0-7-0-0–07 1st quarter NO SCORING 2nd quarter LOUISVILLE – Tate Aljancic 3 Yard Run (Tate Aljancic Kick) | LHS 7, NPHS 04:36

1 game, 3 meters NEW PHILADELPHIA – Keaton Fausel 8 Yard Run (Blocked Kick) | LHS 7, NPHS 60:19

9 plays, 48 ​​yards 3rd quarter NEW PHILADELPHIA – Keaton Fausel 11 Yard Run (Run Failed) | LHS 7, NPHS 122:27

3 plays, 55 yards 4th quarter NO SCORING Archive: New Philadelphia 1-0, Louisville 0-1 Team Statistics First downs

Louisville: 3 (3 rushing)

New Philadelphia: 11 (8 Rushing, 2 Passing, 1 Penalty) Total attack

Louisville: 48 plays, 93 yards (1.9 average)

New Philadelphia: 54 plays, 347 yards (6.4 average) to hurry

Louisville: 30 carries, 75 yards, 1 touchdown (2.5 average)

New Philadelphia: 34 carries, 300 yards, 2 touchdowns (average 8.8) Passing

Louisville: 6 of 11 for 18 yards

New Philadelphia: 8 of 20 for 47 yards Fumbles/Lost

Louisville: 0/0

New Philadelphia: 2/2 Penalty Points/Yards

Louisville: 2 for 19 yards

New Philadelphia: 4 for 40 yards 3rd Down Conversions

Louisville: 3 for 13

New Philadelphia: 2 for 12 4th Down Conversions

Louisville: 0 for 1

New Philadelphia: 1 for 2 Punting places

Louisville: 9 points, 256 yards (28.4 average)

New Philadelphia: 6 points, 189 yards (31.5 average) Backpedal yards

Louisville: 3 Returns, 45 Yards (15.0 Average)

New Philadelphia: 2 Returns, 65 Yards (32.5 Average) Point Return Yards

Louisville: None

New Philadelphia: 2 Returns, 9 Yards (4.5 Average) Field Goal Attempts

Louisville: None

New Philadelphia: None Individual statistics to hurry Louisville

Owen DiMarzio 21 Drags, 51 Yards

Tate Aljancic 3 Drags, 25 Yards, Touchdown

Cam Dougherty 4 Drags, 9 Yards

Gabe Stoffer 2 Carries, -10 Yards New Philadelphia

Keaton Fausel 21 Drags, 236 Yards, 2 Touchdowns

Kolston Fox 8 carries, 58 yards

Peyton Miller 5 carries, 6 yards Passing Louisville

Tate Aljancic 6 of 11 for 18 Yards New Philadelphia

Keaton Fausel 8 of 20 for 47 Yards Received Louisville

Quin Burick 1 Catch, 12 Yards

Owen DiMarzio 1 Catch, 4 Yards

Jacob Paumier 1 Catch, 4 Yards

Kolton Loy 1 Catch, -1 Yards

Gabe Stoffer 2 catches, -12 yards New Philadelphia

Pete DiDonato 5 catches, 24 yards

CJ Carlisle 1 Catch, 9 Yards

Carson Long 1 Catch, 8 Yards

Kolston Fox 1 Catch, 6 Yards Kick returns Louisville

Cooper Rice 2 Return, 39 Yards, 26 Long

Gabe Stoffer 1 return, 6 yards New Philadelphia

Carson Long 2 Returns, 65 Yards, 33 Long Point returns Louisville

No New Philadelphia

Carson Long 2 Returns, 9 Yards, 8 Long Points Louisville

Gabe Stoffer 8 Points, 256 Yards, 46 Long (32.0 Average) New Philadelphia

Brody Gilland 6 Points, 189 Yards, 57 Long (31.5 Average)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://louisvilleleopards.org/new-philadelphia-at-louisville-football-8-23-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos