Fact-checking Donald Trump at his Glendale campaign rally





GLENDALE, AZ (AZFamily) Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke at a campaign rally in Glendale on Friday, just hours after securing the endorsement of independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Arizonas Family fact-checks political candidates and elected officials during their public appearances, as part of our commitment to holding politicians accountable, regardless of political party, before, during and after the election cycle.

Claim: Biden/Harris caused sky-high inflation

It caused record inflation, costing $28,000 per household.

Fact Check: Misleading

In 2022, inflation reached its highest level in four decades. Prices rose by 8.6% year-on-year from May 2021 to May 2022, the highest level since 1981.

Experts say the problem was caused at least in part by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inflation has been consistently high across the world, with similar figures in Europe and poorer emerging and developing countries.

Claim: Harris won the Democratic nomination without a single vote.

She is the only person to have won a party nomination without getting a single vote. She did not get a single vote.

Fact check: False

Harris won the Democratic nomination for president in a delegate-line vote.

Harris officially claimed the nomination after a five-day online voting process, receiving 4,563 delegate votes out of 4,615 cast, or about 99% of participating delegates, the Associated Press reported.

Claim: Tens of thousands of migrant children cannot be located by federal authorities

According to a new DHS report, 325,000 migrant children are missing in this country, likely victims of sex trafficking or dead.

Fact check: Mostly true

Between 2019 and 2023, more than 32,000 undocumented children failed to show up for their immigration hearing, according to a document from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

However, federal authorities note that number could be higher if ICE had issued [Notices to Appear] to the more than 291,000 third-country nationals who have not been subject to expulsion proceedings.

Trump is correct that tens of thousands of children have been lost to federal authorities, but the exact number remains unknown.

A total of 448,820 undocumented children were turned over by ICE to the Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Refugee Resettlement during that period.

Statement: Democrats Want Free Health Care for Illegal Immigrants

Kamala Harris' Democratic Party is the Party of Free Health Care for Illegal Immigrants

Fact-checking: Need for context

The Biden administration has implemented a directive to grant access to the Affordable Care Act to 100,000 immigrants who arrived in the United States illegally as children. Earlier this month, 15 states filed a lawsuit to block the directive.

Biden had proposed in 2023 that DACA recipients have access to Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program.

In most cases, undocumented immigrants are not eligible for Medicaid or other federally funded health care.

However, some states offer low-income undocumented immigrants access to emergency Medicaid and Medicaid, which is partially funded by state funding.

Claim: Trump defeated ISIS in three weeks

We want peace through strength, that's what we want, like four years ago we didn't have any wars, except when we eliminated ISIS very quickly. It would have taken five years to defeat ISIS. I did it in three weeks.

Fact check: Mostly false

The war against the Islamic State officially ended in March 2019, when the last areas of Syria were liberated. However, the war against ISIS intensified in 2014 when the terrorist group declared its caliphate in parts of Iraq and Syria, which lasted for more than three weeks. The terrorist group continues to recruit members around the world and claims responsibility for deadly attacks.

However, the war in Afghanistan continued and only ended with the deadly withdrawal from Kabul in August 2021.

Statement: Kamala Harris Supports Defunding the Police

All her life she wanted to dismantle the police. Not long ago, she changed.

Fact check: Mostly false

PolitiFact reached out to both the Trump and Harris campaigns to verify the allegations that Harris defunded the police. Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung told PolitiFact that Harris ran on a platform dedicated to defunding the police and that there was no doubt she would implement these horrific policies if given the chance. Harris’ campaign told PolitiFact that she does not support defunding the police and sent them statements in which she spoke in favor of defunding the police.

In 2020, Harris called for a rethink of public safety. In a radio interview, Harris said, “Defund the police. The problem behind this is we need to rethink how we create safety.” When you have many cities spending a third of their entire budget on police, we know that’s not the smart way, not the best way, not the right way to provide safety. For too long, the status quo has been that you get more safety by putting more police on the streets. Well, that’s wrong.

Harris said suburban communities don't have patrol cars or police officers roaming the streets, but they do have well-funded schools, high rates of home ownership, thriving small businesses and access to health care.

Claim: Trump had a double-digit lead in polls before Biden withdrew

I had an 18 point lead before Joe dropped out.

Fact check: False

According to a RealClearPolitics polling average, Trump's maximum lead over Joe Biden was 4.3% in January 2024. The largest single poll in which Trump led was in November 2022, when a poll by conservative pollster Rasmussen had Trump leading by 13 points. That poll was conducted before Biden announced his re-election campaign in April 2023. Just before Biden withdrew, the RCP polling average was Trump +3.

