Thank you Gabbar: Shikhar Dhawan's retirement brings waves of tributes | Cricket News





The cricket community lauded Shikhar Dhawan's infectious positivity and unwavering team spirit as emotional fans reminisced about his iconic thigh-five celebrations and thanked 'Gabbar' for his inspiring cricket journey that ended on Saturday.

Dhawan, a top-class ODI player in the post-Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly era, announced his retirement two years after his last appearance for the national team.

He played in 34 Tests, 167 ODIs and 68 T20Is. It was Sehwag who was replaced by Dhawan and the explosive opener of his time in Najafgarh went to X to pay his respects. “Badhaai ho Shikkhi. Ever since you replaced me in Mohali, you haven’t looked back and have delivered some stellar performances over the years. May you continue to have fun and live life to the fullest. Best wishes always,” Sehwag posted. His former India teammate and current head coach Gautam Gambhir also wished him a happy retirement. “Congratulations Shiki on a fantastic career! I know you will spread the same joy in everything you take up in the future,” Gambhir wrote. Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer also wished him luck. “Only the best for you Shikhi paa. Congratulations on a great career,” Hardik Pandya wrote in his Instagram story. Congratulations @shikhardofficial paa. All the best for whatever the future holds for you”: Shreyas wrote. Indian spin wizard and former coach Anil Kumble posted, “Congratulations on a fantastic career @SDhawan25! Wishing you all the best for the next chapter. Happy retirement!” The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) also congratulated the left-handed batsman, writing, “As Shikhar Dhawan retires from international and domestic cricket, we wish him all the best for the journey ahead.” Former India batsman and head of the National Cricket Academy, VVS Laxman, said that Dhawan was not just a great cricketer but also a good person off the field. “Many congratulations Shikhar on a fantastic career. What I loved about Shikhar, apart from being a fantastic cricketer, was the person he was, always kind and looking at the positive side of every situation. Wishing you all the very best @SDhawan25 on the journey ahead,” he wrote. Dhawan was Player of the Tournament during the 2004 ICC U19 World Cup triumph, made steady progress and made a modest ODI debut in 2010.

He became the player of the tournament during India's Champions Trophy triumph in 2013 by scoring the most runs (363) in the 2013 edition. Across all formats, he made 10,867 runs in international cricket, the twelfth most for India, with 24 centuries and 79 scores of more than fifty.

Former Test opener Wasim Jaffer congratulated Dhawan on his stellar career and praised him for his team spirit and impressive performances in major tournaments. “A man for the big tournaments. Never got the praise he deserved, but knowing him he didn't care who got the applause as long as the team won. A team man through and through. Congratulations on a great career and good luck with your second innings,” Jaffer wrote. Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina said he was happy to share the dressing room with Dhawan. “Congratulations @SDhawan25 on a remarkable career filled with countless milestones! It was an absolute pleasure sharing the dressing room with you bro. Wishing you all the best for your future endeavors. Onward and upward!,” Raina posted. Tributes also came from across the border, with former Pakistan opener Saeed Anwar praising Dhawan's hard work and other qualities. “Your hard work, determination, quality cricket skills and great human nature will always be remembered; thank you boy, wishing you all the best for the next career ahead,” Anwar wrote. English umpire Richard Kettleborough shared an old video of Dhawan and wrote that it was “a must watch video. One of the most elegant left-handed opening batsmen from India. Congratulations on your retirement, Dhawan.”

