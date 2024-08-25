UTT 2024: Ahmedabad SG Pipers coach Francisco Santos on how Ultimate Table Tennis is taking the sport to the next level in India

The chances of the reigning champion of a tournament suffering a crushing defeat against a new team are quite small.

Ultimate Table Tennis witnessed one such incident when Ahmedabad SG Pipers crushed Goa Challengers 10-5 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

The Pipers' foray into the tournament was a tough affair though. The score was similar, 10-5, but they got Puneri Paltan on the other side.

The team recovered in style the next day, thanks to a fast start in the first two games, with Lilian Bardet and Bernadette Szocs winning six of the six possible games.

After yesterday's game (against Puneri Paltan), it was very important that we started today's game positively. That helped us gain an early advantage, said Pipers head coach Francisco Santos.

“We didn't have anything specific planned for the match because we had to play on consecutive days. The collective thought in our minds was to win no matter what, and I'm glad we managed to do that,” he added.

READ ALSO | Resolute defense and YouTube How Cho Seungmin brought down the higher-ranked Harmeet Desai

Santos' coaching career in the UTT circuit started with a bang, winning the title with the now defunct Falcons TTC in the very first season.

But since then he has bounced from team to team, coaching three different teams before signing with the Pipers.

In season two he coached Maharashtra United (now defunct), then Puneri Paltan in the next edition and U Mumba in season four. Unfortunately, he could not replicate the success he achieved in the first season.

Santos reveals that he is a big believer in the phrase Change is the only constant. I like this. Constant changes. If I stay in the same team, it is the same players and support staff. I like finding new people, identifying new talents and teaching them everything about table tennis. I can understand that the franchises want a stable coaching staff, but I like it this way.

The former Portuguese international believes that competitions like UTT not only improve the quality of the sport but also make it more popular.

Ahmedabad SG Pipers team during the match of Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 played between Goa Challengers. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement Ahmedabad SG Pipers team during the match of Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 played between Goa Challengers. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

UTT, I think, is very important for the players in this country. It not only gives them a platform to showcase their talent but also allows them to compete with players from all over the world. Not only players, but they also get a chance to pick the brains of foreign coaches, and that helps them a lot, he said.

He also pointed out that the dynamics of tournaments encourage players to make decisions along the way and get used to the bigger picture.

What makes the competition even more interesting is the fact that every point counts. The winner of a draw is determined by the number of games won. So it also teaches players to deal with pressure, said the

Santos now plays against his old team, U-Mumba, and he wants to continue his great momentum and stay in the top half of the standings.