Sports
Plans for Andy Murray 'legacy' centre in Dunblane are scrapped
Plans for a tennis centre near Andy Murray's birthplace of Dunblane have been scrapped due to planning issues and rising costs.
The 20-metre project, led by his mother Judy Murray, aimed to build a community multi-sports complex at Park of Keir to highlight the Murray family's tennis tradition.
The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) has pledged €5 million to the project, but it has been opposed by campaigners who argued it should not be built on green space.
Judy Murray's charity, the Murray Play Foundation, said it was “with deep sadness and regret” that the event would not go ahead.
A spokesperson for the foundation said: Judy has put a lot of time into it over the past 12 years and has encountered indifference and opposition.
“Yet she and her team kept going until several factors made the project unviable in its current form.
“We no longer intend to apply for detailed planning permission for the Park of Keir site.”
The significant increase in construction and energy costs, the lengthy planning process and the ongoing discussions with governing bodies were cited as reasons for abandoning the project.
Andy Murray, the former men's number one and two-time Wimbledon singles champion, retired last month after participate in the Olympic Games in Paris.
Judy Murray said she was frustrated that his tennis career had not left a legacy in Scotland.
Andy's brother Jamie Murray is also a seven-time Grand Slam doubles champion.
The foundation spokesman added: The Murray family are proud of what they have contributed to tennis in the UK and remain committed to helping the sport grow.
The charity said it will now consider other initiatives to provide more people with the opportunity to play sport, stay fit and engage in physical activity.
The proposed facility at Park of Keir would include tennis, paddle and pickleball courts.
Former world number one tennis player Billie Jean King previously supported the project, calling it the “best legacy” for the Murray family.
Write on X, She said: “Creating a base in Scotland where Andy, Jamie and Judy can give something back to their sport by doing what they do brilliantly, and developing the next generation of coaches and players, is surely the best legacy for them.”
The LTA, the British Tennis Association, pledged €5 million to the project last month.
Chief Executive Scott Lloyd said they were proud to support a project that would be of “national significance to Scotland” as well as providing an “important community facility”.
However, Mark Ruskell, Green MP for Mid Scotland and Fife, was among those opposed to the project.
He said: “I am proud that the local community has stood up and protected Park of Keir.
“At the heart of this project was an exclusive, luxury residential development that would have been detrimental to the local landscape and would have damaged ancient woodland and important green spaces.”
The Scottish Government granted planning permission in principle for the facility to be built in December 2021, after the developers lodged an appeal.
Stirling City Council had rejected plans for the development, which also included housing and a hotel.
However, Scottish ministers rejected the decision, arguing that the benefits of the plan outweighed the loss of the green belt.
