Shrachi Sports Partners with Goa Challengers for Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5





PRNewswire Panaji (Goa) [India]August 27: Goa Challengers, the reigning champions of the 2023 Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) season, are pleased to announce a major partnership with Shrachi Sports as the title sponsor for the 2024 Ultimate Table Tennis League Season 5. With this new partnership, the team will be rebranded as Athlead Goa Challengers, reflecting the strong partnership as they look to defend their title in the upcoming season. Goa Challengers rebranded as Athlead Goa Challengers for UTT 2024.

This partnership with Shrachi Sports marks a new era for Athlead Goa Challengers, allowing the team to excel both competitively and commercially in the Ultimate Table Tennis League. The team’s kit will proudly feature these brands, symbolizing a partnership that extends beyond the sport itself. The team, owned by Shrinivas Dempo of Dempo Group and Vivek Bhargava, co-founder of Consumr.ai (ProfitWheel), is set for an exciting season. The Goa Challengers franchise is bolstered by a host of top-tier sponsors, each playing a crucial role in supporting the team both on and off the field. Apart from Shrachi Sports, the following key brands are associated with the team: * The Dempo Group – A long-standing business conglomerate * Navhind Times – A leading daily newspaper from Goa * Devashri Nirmal LLP – A leading real estate entity led by Shrinivas Dempo * Consumr.ai (ProfitWheel) – Co-founded by Vivek Bhargava As the Athlead Goa Challengers prepare for the first match on August 22, 2024, they are determined to begin their fight to defend the championship with the strong support of their sponsors, fans and the wider UTT community. Shrinivas Dempo, Co-Owner of Athlead Goa Challengers, said, “As co-owners of Goa Challengers, we are excited to take our team to new heights with Shrachi Sports as our title sponsor. This partnership represents a strong alignment of values ​​and ambitions, and we are confident that it will elevate our team’s performance both on and off the table. With this partnership, we aim to not only defend our title but also enhance the entire experience for our fans, showcasing the true spirit of competition and excellence that defines Goa Challengers.” Expressing his excitement about the new partnership, Vivek Bhargava, Co-Owner, Athlead Goa Challengers said, “We are delighted to welcome Shrachi Sports as our title sponsor for the upcoming season of Ultimate Table Tennis. This partnership not only brings a new identity to our team as Athlead Goa Challengers but also reinforces our commitment to excellence both on and off the court. With the support of Shrachi Sports and our other valued sponsors, we are confident that we can defend our title and make this season a memorable one for TT fans in India and the entire UTT community.” About Ultimate Table Tennis League The Ultimate Table Tennis League is India’s premier professional table tennis league, bringing together top players from all over the world to compete for the championship title. The league has gained immense popularity since its inception and continues to grow with each passing season. About Shrachi Sports Shrachi Sports is an emerging brand in the world of sports franchises, sponsorships, infrastructure, marketing etc. They have also recently partnered with the Paralympic Committee of India to support the Paralympians of our country, with a focus on promoting quality sporting events and initiatives across India. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2490372/Challengers_Teams.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI is not responsible for its content in any manner whatsoever) This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed. ThePrint is not responsible for its content.

