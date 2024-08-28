FSU football must shake off opening loss, turns its sights to Boston College

The Florida State football team and its traveling party returned to Tallahassee from Ireland on Monday afternoon. An eight-and-a-half-hour flight across the Atlantic Ocean capped off two days of reflection for the Seminoles.

FSU (0-1) must quickly focus on the home opener against compatriots. ACC Member Boston College (0-0) on Labor Day Monday.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN, and the Seminoles enter their season opener as 17-point favorites over the Eagles. While FSU has won its last five games against BC, three of those have been by three points or less.

The Eagles, under new coach Bill O'Brien, also had an extra week to prepare for the Seminoles, who were defeated 24-21 by Georgia Tech on Saturday in Dublin during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

The first big American football game of the season could not have ended more dramatically, as Aidan Birr made a 44-yard field goal with time expiring.

It wasn't the start FSU had in mind.

The Yellow Jackets controlled both sides of the line of scrimmage, racking up 190 rushing yards and 5.3 yards per carry, and FSU's offense under transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei managed only two touchdown drives and struggled to move the chains consistently.

Florida State football fans 'disappointed' with loss, but still enjoying trip to Ireland

The ending left the thousands of FSU fans who traveled to the Emerald Isle heartbroken, but many considered the 4,000-mile trek an experience of a lifetime and complimented the Irish for their kindness.

“Ireland is amazing,” said former FSU player David Ponder, who traveled with his wife Christine from their home in Texas. “We've had a few challenges along the way (we had to swap the rental car because of a flat tire), but they've been nothing compared to the warm welcome the people of Ireland have given us.”

FSU coach Mike Norvell also traditionally invites former players to speak to his team on Friday before games. And Ponder, whose son Christian played quarterback at FSU (2006-10), had a chance to meet the Seminoles. He joked, “I introduced myself and told them how great Odell (Haggins, associate head coach) was!”

Of course, the match day didn't go well.

The win was Georgia Tech's first over a top-10 opponent since a 22-16 victory over the Seminoles in October 2015. After the game, Norvell addressed the lapses along the line of scrimmage, saying he didn't think it was a lack of physicality. “There are times up front where we've got to do a better job offensively to maintain leverage … they've done a good job of changing our schemes. We've had our chances.

Ponder described it as “a heartbreaking loss, and I wasn't even on the field, so I can only imagine what the players felt. As a player, the pain of losing was always greater than the joy of winning. Losses just stick with you longer. I hope they come back next week.”

John Peterson, a former Tallahassee sportscaster whose show “The JP Peterson Show” aired live last Thursday during a fundraiser for William Floyd's Bar None Foundation at Fitzsimons Temple Bar in Dublin, said: “From a football standpoint it was a huge disappointment and honestly it went the exact opposite of what I expected. … No passion. Poor execution on both sides of the ball.”

Peterson also praised the Irish for their hospitality. The FSU football team and tour group stayed in Ireland Sunday to sightsee and returned home Monday.

“From a travel perspective, it was amazing,” Peterson said. “The Irish people are incredibly welcoming. They make everything better. Great service and everyone you meet voluntarily has an incredible story to tell.”

Bennett Napier, a loyal fan who also travelled to Ireland, focused mainly on the positive aspects of the match.

“I see the signs that this team is going to do well,” Napier said. “Back to basics. We have the talent to have a good season.”

Shane Gavin, who lives in Ireland, also wished the Seminoles good luck in the FSU Dublin Facebook group:

“I just wanted to say, as a local here, that the weekend was amazing and seeing all your fans out enjoying our country was an absolute pick-me-up. As always the match weekend was class, from meeting some of the parents of the travelling high school students on Friday, to Gameday in College Green and of course the match itself was such a good, exciting match.

“Not the result FSU wanted of course but they certainly contributed to the success of the weekend and the occasion. And for the fans, fan(no pun intended)tastic!. The war chants, the atmosphere in the whole city. Top class. And the weather held up all weekend, it was as if the man above was enjoying it too!

“For those leaving/have left, I hope to see you back here again someday. For those still here, enjoy the rest of your trip, enjoy Ireland and explore the country, not just the capital. You won't regret it.

“Goodbye, all friends.”

