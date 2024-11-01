Highlights India vs Pakistan, Hong Kong Sixes: PAK defeats IND in 5 overs





Robin Uthappa returns to action in Indian colors against Pakistan.

India vs Pakistan, Hong Kong Sixes Highlights: India vs Pakistan is always a big clash, one to keep an eye on, no matter what tournament or format it is played in. The return of the Hong Kong Cricket Sixes tournament after a seven-year hiatus will see the two Asian powerhouses at each other's throats. an extremely unique format, in which the rivalry is reignited in this fast-paced encounter.…Read more

The Hong Kong Cricket Sixes event started all the way back in 1992, almost as a precursor to short-form T20 cricket. This event, which is sanctioned by the ICC, pits two teams of just six players each in a six-over match, with high scoring and plenty of fireworks on offer. There are restrictions on bowling, where each player other than the wicketkeeper must bowl one over each, with one player allowed to bowl two overs, meaning resources must be managed carefully. Historically played at the Kowloon Cricket Club Ground, the 2024 edition sees the return of the tournament and will be hosted at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok from November 1 to 3. There are a total of 12 teams, divided into four groups. of three each, with a round-robin format played entirely on the first day leading to the knockouts in the remainder of the tournament. India and Pakistan were included in the same group, with the UAE as the third member of this pool. The heavyweight match will see many former international players donning the colors of their respective jerseys once again. India are led by Robin Uthappa, who was part of the side that defeated Pakistan to win the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, and will look to repeat that impact as he leads this unit. Besides him, some IPL greats and former Indian internationals will also feature for the Indian team. Manoj Tiwari returns to cricket action with his powerful shotmaking, joined by names like all-rounders Stuart Binny and Kedar Jadhav, Shreevats Goswami, Bharat Chipli and Shahbaz Nadeem. All these players have a lot of experience on the domestic circuit in limited-overs cricket, which they will bring to Hong Kong as they look to give India only their second title in this tournament. Pakistan, meanwhile, are five-time champions of the event and have recorded the most wins in the Hong Kong Cricket Sixes. This year they bring a lot of their own firepower, headlined by Captain Faheem Ashraf. Ashraf will lead a team that will have access to Shahab Khan and Asif Ali, as well as Muhammad Akhlaq, Denmark's Aziz, Hussain Talat and Aamer Yamin, as they aim to win a record sixth tournament in Hong Kong. Pakistan has already put a win on the board with a 13-run win over UAE after putting 128 runs on the board, an indication of the number of runs on offer in this tournament where the matches are fast-paced and less than last an hour. each because there are many games packed into a tight schedule. A second win in Pakistan could put India in trouble ahead of the knockout stages as only the top two teams from each group qualify for the quarter-finals, with the last-placed team taking part in the unique Bowl League sub-competition for a chance on comfort. Highlights: Robin Uthappa gets India off to a good start after Pakistan opts to bowl

A couple of quick wickets as Faheem gets Ashraf Kedar Jadhav

Bharat Chipli with a monstrous 32-over to help India cross the 100 mark

Chipli reaches half-century, India ends at 119/2

Pakistani openers are coming off on a fly. Every Indian bowler is punished

India's part-time bowlers are helpless against Pakistan's attack

Asif Ali brings up his second 50 of the tournament

Faheem steps in to close out the match against Shahbaz Nadeem, Pakistan wins by a full over

