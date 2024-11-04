shaping tights, tennis bracelets, more

Just like that, the spooky season is over and the countdown to the holidays has officially begun! For most, this marks the quick move from pumpkins to decorations and bells, but here at Shop TODAY it's our time to do what we do best: find great deals for all you early bird holiday shoppers.

The clock may have turned back, but we're too busy looking ahead to what we think you and your gifts will like. That's why we turned to trusted contributor Chassie Post, who's always on top of the trendiest finds. She stopped by the studio to give us an early gift of her own: exclusive deals on some of her favorites in statement jewelry, seasonal skin care, and essential tools for hosting festive gatherings. To start saving at over 40,000 online stores, simply download the free Shop TODAY Savings browser extension.

Below you'll find the codes to unlock some great deals, if we say so ourselves. This includes 20% off tear-resistant tights, 45% off sparkling tennis bracelets and much more.

Seen on TODAY | More exclusive offers for shopping | Sign up for text messages | Meet the expert | How we chose

Exclusive offers seen on TODAY

Shapermint helps us say goodbye to thin, tear-prone tights! With a durable pair like this, you'll never have to worry about a carefully planned outfit being ruined by an eyesore or an unexpected tear. How? Well, the brand made them with a sustainable yarn that has actually been put to the test by women. In addition to their durable quality, they also offer a medium level of compression to show off your curves.

Now through November 11th you can use our exclusive code, TODAY, to score an additional 20% off a pair! That brings them to just under $20.

Anna Zuckerman tennis bracelet

'Tis the season for glitz and glamour. Completely encrusted with diamond crystalline gemstones, this elegant bracelet will make a beautiful addition to your existing stack or easily stand out when worn alone. The sparkling accessory is made of sterling silver, but you can choose from three metal finishes: platinum, 18K yellow gold or 18K rose gold. If this seems like a great gift for a loved one this year (that's because it Certainly is), make sure you use the code TODAY before November 11 for an exclusive 45% deal.

And can we talk about the free stud earrings that are added to your cart with your purchase? Talk about an early Christmas present!

As we enter the season of scarves and warm layers, it's only a matter of time before our skin starts feeling patchy and flaky. And the worst part is that it can happen anytime, anywhere. That's why we recommend having this compact facial balm at hand everywhere. It's formulated with squalane, pro-ceramides and glacier glycoprotein in a mini tube, perfect for on-the-go hydration. To get 35% off this beauty must-have, simply enter the code TODAY at checkout before November 18.

Editor's note: This article contained a link to an incorrect Alleyoop bundle. It has been updated. To purchase the Alleyoop bundle featured TODAY, shop below.

This three-piece set makes it a snap to do your makeup on the go, or, as the brand says, in just five minutes! The kit includes three of the brand's best-selling multi-function tools: the Pen Pal, a 4-in-1 eye, brow, lip and highlight pen; the 11th hour, a cream eyeshadow and liner stick; and the Multi-Tasker, a 4-in-1 brush and sponge for concealer, blush, eyes and more. Plus, you can customize the kit to suit your shade preferences! Make sure you use code TODAY to get your hands on all three products for under $40 through November 11th.

Rabbit 3-in-1 electric corkscrew

If you're going to invest in a quality wine opener, you might as well get one that will keep it fresh! This clever tool not only removes and ejects corks, but is also designed to preserve your vino via a built-in vacuum function. Better yet, it's rechargeable, comes with a foil cutter, and even promises to operate with minimal noise. To get the drinks flowing, start by using the code TODAY receives a 30% discount on the entire site until November 11th.

More Rabbit deals to shop with code TODAY:

Automatic electric corkscrew $45.50 (originally $65.00)

$45.50 (originally $65.00) Freezable wine glasses $31.50 (originally $45.00)

$31.50 (originally $45.00) Freezable champagne glasses $31.50 (originally $45.00)

$31.50 (originally $45.00) Wine cooling carafe $49.00 (originally $70.00)

$49.00 (originally $70.00) Vertical rabbit corkscrew $42.00 (originally $60.00)

$42.00 (originally $60.00) Cocktail bar set$69.30 (originally $99.00)

More exclusive Shop TODAY deals to shop

Better Battery Co. Battery Packs

Innovation meets your everyday batteries with this groundbreaking brand that has created what they call the world's first carbon neutral battery. This allows you to say goodbye to the days of leaving a huge carbon footprint with all your AAAs and try something much more sustainable and recyclable! Yes, the packaging is fully recyclable, as are the paper and plastic used to ship your product.

Through November 12, you can get 30% off all their battery packs (AA, AAA, 9V, D Cell, and C Cell), which come in packs of 12 and 40. Make sure you use our exclusive code, TODAYat checkout!

Sometimes all an outfit needs to be complete is a statement earring and we've found the perfect pair. These teardrop style pendants are studded with freshwater pearls and hand-wired to perfection. They are also made from 14K gold-plated stainless steel that is 100% nickel-free and tarnish-resistant, so you can count on these pieces to look sleek and elegant for years to come.

Buy a pair for yourself or a loved one this holiday season and save 30% off sitewide with our exclusive code, TODAY30.

Do you want to boost your skincare routine? Add these eye patches to the mix to reduce bags and fine lines under the eyes. You can wear them at night or even for a few hours during your day. Best of all, they are reusable up to 10 times. After 81% of users noticed their crow's feet looked softer after just one night, you'll be tempted to wear them again and again. Order a pair (or anything else sitewide!) for 15% off using the code TODAY15.

Want to look like your blowout costs a pretty penny every day? Start your hair routine with this leave-in conditioner for that expensive, just-from-the-salon style. The formula is packed with nourishing benefits to ensure your locks look shiny, fully hydrated and super strong. Not only does it provide silky soft hair, but it also acts as a heat and UV protectant to further reduce breakage. Grab this transformative mist for 30% off when you use the code TODAY at checkout!

Sign up for Shop TODAY SMS

Stay on top of everything Shop TODAY. Get exclusive deals on TODAY favorite products, information on the latest trends and expert-approved finds sent straight to your phone.

Meet the expert

Chassie Post is a Shop TODAY contributor, TV host and lifestyle editor. Whether she's talking about fashion and beauty or home and entertainment, Post is nationally known for following the latest trends with her keen eye. To date, her style advice has been featured in numerous publications such as The New York Times, Marie Claire, House Beautiful, Domino Magazine and more.

How we chose

Shop TODAY's editors and writers scour the internet for the best products available. Here we relied on the expertise of Makho Ndlovus combined with exclusive discounts from Shop TODAY Savings to make shopping easier for our readers.

As an editorial team, we independently create content and determine coverage based on research, reporting and what we think TODAY.com readers would want to read about. The purpose of our content is to provide a service and inform readers who are looking for the latest products to improve their lives. Items are sold by the seller, not TODAY. Prices and availability are accurate at time of publication.