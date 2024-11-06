10 new spins on the tennis bracelet





Unlock the Editors Digest for free Roula Khalaf, editor of the FT, selects her favorite stories in this weekly newsletter.

Sleek and uncomplicated in design, the tennis bracelet has always been rooted in functionality. Characterized by a single row of equally sized diamonds, the style became popular in the 1920s before being reactivated in the 1970s, when Chris Evert lost hers while playing in a US Open match. She stopped the game to hunt for it and the subsequent attention earned it the name. Chris Evert on Center Court at Wimbledon during the 1978 women's singles final, playing against Martina Navratilova Monte Fresco/Mirrorpix/Getty Images The sleekness and warmth of the gold feels wonderful on your skin The emphasis on casual elegance ensures that jewelers remain inspired by the style. A new collection from Louis Vuitton offers an interpretation, with white diamonds interspersed among the brand's iconic checkerboard pattern. The contrast between the diamonds and gold adds a certain modernity, dusting off the traditional grace and old-fashioned feel of a tennis bracelet, says Francesca Amfitheatrof, the brand's artistic director for watches and jewelry. Plus, the sleekness and warmth of the gold feel wonderful on your skin. Danish jeweler Sophie Bille Brahe has also remixed the style, creating a bracelet with diamonds that mimic an ouroboro; while Suzanne Kalan's latest tennis styles feature baguette-cut diamonds that seem to jostle with each other on the wrist. London-based Jessica McCormack has created diamond button-up bracelets in black and white gold, as well as a new diamond eternity bracelet inspired by woven tapestries. Our latest version has three rows of diamonds and is articulated in such a way that it feels like fabric on the wrist, says McCormack. But even if you deviate from tradition, see Harry Winston, Tiffany & Co and Chaumet, it's all about how you wear it: with a casual look, perhaps jeans and a sweater, just as always intended. Ice cream and a slice Jessica McCormack white and rose gold and diamonds Tapestry three-row bracelet35,000 Suzanne Kalan white gold and diamond Classic 50/50 tennis bracelet$14,800 Sophie Bille Brahe recycled gold and diamonds Heart Tennis Bracelet34,211 Graff emerald and white diamond Line braceletPOA Louis Vuitton gold and diamond The checkerboard bracelet17,700 Tiffany & Co platinum and diamond Victoria tennis bracelet29,500 Boucheron white gold, diamond and rock crystal River Vendme bracelet63,200 Harry Winston platinum and diamond Sunflower braceletPOA Jade Trau 18kt gold and diamond Vanguard line bracelet6,996 Messika 18kt pink gold and diamond D-Vibes MM bracelet8,440 Recommended

