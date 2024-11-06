Colorado in the College Football Playoffs rankings: Deion Sanders ahead

Travis Hunter had a decent week last week, even though he didn't play a game.

He went fishing with his coach, Deion Sanders, at Sanders' estate in Texas. He rode a four-wheeler there and chased deer. Then he boarded a plane to Penn State, where he appeared on Saturday National College Football pregame shows on ESPN and Fox.

But now comes the moment of truth for him and his teammates in Colorado. With four games left in the regular season, they are still in the hunt for three of the biggest prizes in college football. Buffaloes (6-2) prepare to play Saturday at Texas Tech (6-3):

A conference championship is still possible.

That includes a spot in the new twelve-team College Football Playoff. The Buffs were ranked No. 20 in the first playoff rankings released Tuesday.

Hunter, Colorado's cornerback receiver, is also a leading Heisman Trophy contender after promoting his candidacy on those shows.

Only Travis has that kind of energy that allows him to keep going all day and go from city to city, Sanders said Tuesday at his weekly news conference in Boulder.

Deion Sanders discusses Colorado's weekend off

The Buffaloes had last weekend off, allowing Hunter and Sanders to withdraw from work. But it came with some risk. One evening around 1 a.m. local time, Sanders said he heard Hunter racing through the property with a loud four-wheeler.

All I can hear is thinking, “You better not fall off this damn four-wheeler.” The whole country will be at my throat if you fall off this four-wheeler,” Sanders said.

Sanders said he then went to bed late and turned on his television in the morning.

I wake up and see him on television, Sanders said of Hunter's appearances on ESPN and Fox. I just burst out laughing. Like you just left. For example, when did you leave? Like I didn't even know he was going to make the rounds so early.

Hunter had flown to the site of the Ohio State-Penn State game as part of his Heisman campaign. According to BetMGM, he is currently a co-favorite to win the title along with Miami quarterback Cam Ward. Hunter's selling point is his tirelessness as an elite two-way player who has scored eight touchdowns on offense while allowing zero on defense.

No one has ever done what I did, Hunter said on Fox's pregame show Saturday. It's pretty much that simple.

Deion Sanders on what's next

It helped Colorado's cause when both Kansas State and Iowa State lost games last week while the Buffs were away. As a result, Colorado now appears to have an easier path to the Big 12 Conference championship game.

The Buffaloes and Iowa State are now tied for second in the league with 4-1 records in conference play behind BYU (5-0). If BYU remains undefeated, the Buffaloes would play BYU for the national title if they win their four remaining regular season games and Iowa State loses at least one more game. Colorado won't play Iowa State or BYU in the regular season and doesn't want to leave it up to the league's tiebreaker rules if they remain even with the league. Cyclones.

It's there in front of us, and we have to go get it, Sanders said.

When asked if his team is ready to seize this opportunity in the final month of the regular season, Sanders said I hope so, but it also left him a little speechless.

Honestly, man, I don't know, he said. Don't know. Don't know. We have been through a lot and were prepared for the moment. We don't shy away from what we expect. We expect to be present in this. We expect to be where we are. We expect to be better than where we are, honestly.

Deion Sanders talks tortillas at Texas Tech

They are a far cry from where they were at Nebraska on September 7, when they lost 28-10.

That “was just a wake-up call,” Colorado gambler Mark Vassett said Tuesday. We thought we were going to be really good this season, and it was just a wake-up call that we had to work harder.

The Buffs have since won three straight games and now have one more on national television on Fox in Lubbock.

We're loving it along the way, Sanders said. We're going to get booed. I heard they throw, are they tacos?

Near. Fans have been known to throw tortillas there during games.

Is it legal to throw tortillas? Sanders asked.

Not exactly, but it happens.

We're going to try to get them to empty those things, Sanders said.

Where does Colorado rank in the College Football Playoffs rankings?

A spot in the new 12-team College Football Playoff is also still possible. The top five ranked conference champions will receive automatic bids. The remaining seven spots will go to the highest-ranked teams, as decided by the selection committee.

The first playoff rankings came out Tuesday, with Colorado at No. 20, behind No. 19 Kansas State (7-2), a team that defeated Colorado 31-28 last month.

After playing Texas Tech on Saturday, the Buffs close the season against teams at the bottom of the Big 12 standings: Utah (1-4) at home on Nov. 16, at Kansas (1-4) on Nov. 23 and Oklahoma State (0 -6) at home Nov. 29.

Follow reporter Brent Schrotenboer @Schrotenboer. Email: [email protected]

(This story has been updated to add new information.)