Sports
Revival of the crickets Afro-Asia Cup on the map
The prospect of cricketers from foes India and Pakistan teaming up has moved a step closer with a restart of the Afro-Asia Cup on the cards.
As I first reported in June 2022, a proposed update to the original version – played in 2005 and 2007 – has been long in the making. At the time, it was initiated by the all-powerful Indian boss Jay Shah, who headed the Asian Cricket Council, then African Cricket Association president Sumod Damodar and ACC development chief Mahinda Vallipuram.
The Afro-Asia Cup would be held in mid-2023 and played in the T20 format. An annual match was proposed, in which some players from associated countries would be present. It was also hoped that pathways would be established, including U16 and U19 Afro-Asia Cups, and women's equivalents.
But the plans came to nothing due to apparent dysfunction within the ACA, where regional powers South Africa and Zimbabwe have stepped in to stabilize the body that coordinates the development of cricket in Africa.
Following the recent ACA General Assembly, it was publicly revealed that there was momentum behind the revival of the Afro-Asia Cup. “The Afro-Asia Cup, apart from the cricket, provides the much-needed financial contribution to the organization and the appetite is huge from both sides,” Tavengwa Mukuhlani, interim president of the ACA, said at a press conference.
“We have had discussions with our colleagues within the Asia Cricket Council, and obviously our African contingents want to see the Afro-Asia Cup revived.”
As I first reported last month, the planned revival had apparently gained some momentum with Shah's emergence as chairman of the International Cricket Council, Vallipuram's elevation to the ICC board and Damodar returning to the influential Chief's Committee Executives.
“Personally, I am very hurt that the Afro-Asia Cup did not take place,” Damodar told me last month. “There wasn't enough momentum through the ACA, but it is being revisited. I think it was actually a lack of understanding and not believing in the concept.
“Our members regret it. It had to be pushed through Africa.”
The Asian XI was played under the 50-over format in 2005 and 2007 before folding due to broadcasting and political issues. In the Asian XI, Pakistani stars Shoaib Akhtar and Shahid Afridi stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Indian counterparts Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid. The African XI was a mix of players from South Africa, Zimbabwe and Kenya.
The two events were rare occasions where Indian and Pakistani players joined forces in the same team. Those matches were held before the 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai and the bitter neighbors' subsequent politics culminated in cricket, where the countries do not play each other in bilateral matches.
The last bilateral series between India and Pakistan was in 2012-13 and they have not played Tests against each other since 2007. Matches between the countries are only played in major tournaments such as World Cups and Asia Cups, blockbuster matches watched by a viewership of between 300 million and 500 million.
Competitions between the countries influence the national psyche of the countries and are used as a political football by the warring governments.
The leaders of Pakistan and India continue to be at loggerheads amid tense discussions over the upcoming Champions Trophy. It is the first time since the 1996 World Cup that Pakistan has hosted an ICC event, but India has not played there since 2008.
Pakistan is confident India will make a long-awaited return but a hybrid format, as was the case during last year's Asia Cup with matches played in Sri Lanka, is likely to be included in the event.
“These matches (Afro-Asia Cup) can break down the political barriers,” Damodar said. “Cricket can help build bridges instead of burning them. Personally, I don't believe players are hostile to each other, so I'm sure they are ready.”
